Eight candidates are running — three Republicans and five Democrats — in the commission‘s first primary election since 2022, when the general election was canceled because of a court battle over the fairness of statewide PSC races that have elected just one Black PSC member in Georgia history.

All voters are eligible to cast a ballot for both PSC seats, but the candidates for the two contested seats are required to live in their districts that cover metro Atlanta and east Georgia.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Commissioner Tim Echols, a Republican on the board since 2011, said the PSC has been looking out for consumers. Last week, the PSC‘s staff made a deal with Georgia Power to keep the company’s base rates in place through the end of 2028.

“Freezing the rates for three years is the best thing we can do for ratepayers right now, and I have advocated for that incessantly,” Echols said, citing discount programs for seniors and Georgians with low incomes.

Echols, who lives in the east Georgia district, said being one of Georgia Power’s 2.8 million customers shouldn‘t be a “litmus test” for election because the PSC also regulates gas companies, phone services, hearing aids and some aspects of the state’s 41 electric membership cooperatives.

But his opponents say Georgia Power customers are underrepresented while being forced to pay higher bills.

“For too long, the Commission has rubber-stamped rate hikes that favor utility profits over people,” said Alicia Johnson, a Democratic health care consultant who will face the winner of the Republican primary between Echols and Lee Muns. “Everyday Georgians — especially seniors, renters and working families — need a stronger voice at the table.”

Muns said he would seek to maintain affordable electricity rates if elected and scrutinize Georgia Power spending, including cost overruns at Plant Vogtle’s new nuclear units, whose price tag rose from original estimates of $14 billion to about $35 billion.

“If utilities are unable or unwilling to pursue genuine cost reductions, it may be necessary to consider adjusting the rate of return to ensure fair and sustainable rates for consumers,” said Muns, the founder of engineering and welding companies.

Georgia Power spokesman Jacob Hawkins called the deal to keep base rates steady “great news for customers” that will help “our state remain competitive and meet future energy demand.”

“This stipulated agreement is simply the latest example of how our regulated market structure benefits Georgia families and businesses,” Hawkins said.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Even critics of the PSC say they’re pleased Georgia Power agreed not to hike rates for now, but they say the agreement smacks of politics by shielding commissioners from having to vote on another potential rate increase before this fall’s general election.

“It’s just a blatant attempt to try to avoid accountability for having raised the rates on people relentlessly for years,” said Brionté McCorkle, the executive director of Georgia Conservation Voters. “It’s very clear they’re doing this because it’s an election year.”

A residential Georgia Power ratepayer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month pays about $171, according to the company’s data.

Incumbent Republican Commissioner Fitz Johnson is also up for election this year, but he doesn‘t face a primary opponent. Johnson is the commission‘s lone Black member, and he hasn‘t ever been elected to office. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed him in 2021.

Johnson, who didn‘t respond to a request for comment, will face the winner of a four-candidate Democratic primary. Johnson lives in the PSC’s Atlanta-area district but, like the rest of the commission, he isn‘t a Georgia Power customer.

“The most important decisions made by the PSC involve Georgia Power, yet only half of voters in the state are customers of that utility,” said Robert Jones, a Democratic candidate and former utility executive. “The losers are Georgia citizens — Republican and Democrat alike — while the winners are Georgia Power and the Republican Party leadership in search of campaign donations.”

Former Atlanta City Councilwoman Keisha Sean Waites, a Democratic candidate, said voters should pay attention to the PSC race.

“Energy policy and environmental toxins may not be top of mind, but they are absolutely shaping those day-to-day struggles,” Waites said.

Democratic candidate Daniel Blackman characterized the PSC as being out-of-touch with Georgia Power customers.

“Even though these voters pay some of the highest electricity bills in Georgia — about 25% more on average — they often cannot elect a commissioner who shares their values or prioritizes their needs because candidates are elected by voters statewide,” said Blackman, an environmental consultant who lost a runoff for PSC in January 2021.

Blackman is facing a challenge to his candidacy based on allegations that he doesn’t officially live in Atlanta after he changed his address to a Midtown apartment last fall.

Hubbard, a Democrat and clean energy advocate, said the PSC is to blame for rising electricity costs.

“They clearly do not work for the people of Georgia,” Hubbard said.

PSC Chairman Jason Shaw said the agreement to hold Georgia Power’s rates steady is a win for customers.

“This is nothing but good news for Georgia Power ratepayers,” Shaw said.

Even if the PSC approves the deal, it may not be long before bills go up again.

Next year Georgia Power is expected to ask the PSC to allow it to recoup damage costs from Hurricane Helene and other storms, along with its unpaid fuel tab.

How to vote for Public Service Commission

All registered voters in Georgia are eligible to vote in both Public Service Commission races on the ballot.

Find your registration information, voting locations and sample ballots through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Early voting lasts from May 27 to June 13. Election Day for the partisan primaries is June 17, followed by runoffs, if necessary, July 15. The general election will be held Nov. 4.