Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long

Tentative agreement with the state Public Service Commission staff still allows the utility to ask for customers to pay for storm damage costs, which could lead to more rate hikes.
Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)

Cooling towers for Units 3 and 4 are seen at Plant Vogtle, operated by Georgia Power Co., in east Georgia's Burke County, May 29, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC/TNS)
30 minutes ago

Facing blowback from customers over their rising power bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to keep its current base electricity rates in place for the next three years.

But the agreement includes some notable exceptions that could still lead to bill increases in the coming years.

The tentative deal announced Monday, known as a “stipulated agreement,” means the company will no longer file a request to adjust its rates this summer, as scheduled. The agreement must still be approved by the five members of the PSC, all Republicans.

Instead, Georgia Power will keep the base rates that have been in place since the start of this year through 2028. The agreement, if approved by the PSC, would allow commissioners to avoid a vote on yet another rate hike ahead of primary elections in June and general elections in November.

The company, however, would still be able to ask the PSC to allow it to collect a massive accumulation of storm-related costs from customers over the next few years.

The largest chunk of Georgia Power’s storm damage balance comes from Hurricane Helene, which the company has called the most-destructive storm in its history. Georgia Power has said it has $830 million in outstanding storm costs from Helene alone.

As part of the deal, the company agreed to make its ask to recover storm costs between Feb. 1 and July 1 next year.

Plant Scherer, a Georgia Power plant, is seen from the air using a drone on Nov. 9, 2021, near Juliette. (Elijah Nouvelage for the AJC)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The move comes with Georgia Power and the PSC facing growing pressure from consumer advocates over its residential customers’ rising electricity bills.

Since late 2022, a series of six rate hikes approved by the PSC have pushed the average Georgia Power residential customer’s monthly bill up by about $43, according to data from the company.

The deal comes with seats on the PSC up for grabs for the first time in years. Court battles and new state legislation have delayed elections since 2022.

Two of the PSC commissioners who voted for many of the rate increases — Republican incumbents Tim Echols and Fitz Johnson — will be on the ballot.

Echols, who has held the PSC’s District 2 seat since 2010, faces a challenge from Lee Muns, a former member of the Columbia County Board of Education, in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat Alicia Johnson of Savannah in the November general election.

In the District 3 race, Johnson will face one of the four Democrats vying for the party’s nomination. This will be the first time Johnson, who was handpicked for the District 3 post in 2021 by Gov. Brian Kemp, has faced voters at the ballot box.

The four Democrats battling for a chance to face him in November are: Keisha Sean Waites, a former state representative and former Atlanta City Council member; Peter Hubbard, the chief executive of Georgia Center for Energy Solutions; Robert Jones, who has worked in energy and tech for the government and private companies; and Daniel Blackman, who served as the southern region administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration.

Early voting in the June 17 Democratic and Republican primaries begins May 27. The general election for both seats is set for Nov. 4.

— Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated with additional details.

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

Brionté McCorkle speaks about a lawsuit seeking to end at-large elections for the Georgia Public Service Commission outside the Richard B. Russell Federal Building in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (Mark Niesse/AJC)

Credit: Mark Niesse

Credit: Mark Niesse

‘It’s a mess’: Georgia utility elections restart amid power price hikes and voting rights case

Elections are resuming after years of delays amid a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination in Georgia's statewide voting method for the Public Service Commission.

Will taxpayers pay Donald Trump’s Georgia legal bills? Here’s what we know.

A new Ga. law allows criminal defendants to recoup legal costs when a prosecutor is disqualified for misconduct and the case is dismissed. What does it mean for Trump's case?

House Republicans target clean energy tax credits and pollution rules in budget proposal

