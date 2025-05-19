Facing blowback from customers over their rising power bills, Georgia Power has reached a deal with the Public Service Commission’s public interest staff to keep its current base electricity rates in place for the next three years.

But the agreement includes some notable exceptions that could still lead to bill increases in the coming years.

The tentative deal announced Monday, known as a “stipulated agreement,” means the company will no longer file a request to adjust its rates this summer, as scheduled. The agreement must still be approved by the five members of the PSC, all Republicans.