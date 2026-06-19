Opinion America at 250: My immigrant clients believe in U.S. system. We should too. People like Trevor Shattuck spent their whole lives in the USA, and it’s important to fight for their right to stay here. (Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Public Domain, Courtesy)

By T. Mills Fleming – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Editor’s note: This essay is part of the AJC’s America at 250 series leading up to and celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence July 4. Trevor Shattuck came to the United States from Australia when he was 4. He grew up here, registered for the draft at 18 and spent 34 years working for the United States Postal Service before retiring. He was, by all accounts, an American. But in 1978, when he tried to get a passport to take a cruise, the State Department refused his request because he couldn’t prove his U.S. citizenship. The paperwork simply didn’t exist in the right form. So, Trevor never took that cruise.

After the 9/11 attacks, things got worse. He was required to get a green card, and then the letters started arriving. Letters informing him that he was subject to deportation to a country he left at the age of 4 — a country of which he had no memory and to which he had no allegiance. Trevor was nearly 80 years old when his daughter, a colleague at my law firm in Savannah, told his story. Our team asked her to bring in whatever paperwork her father had saved. Within a couple of months, on Jan. 24, 2019, Trevor Shattuck stood in an immigration office, raised his right hand, pledged allegiance to the U.S. and officially became what he had always been: an American. He was moved to tears. The law didn’t need to be reinvented for Trevor. He didn’t require new legislation. No court needed to weigh in. The capacity to make things right was already there, sitting inside the system, waiting for someone to take the time to find it.

That space, between what the law can do and what people want it to do, is where I have spent most of my career.

The law for my clients is more concrete and personal T. Mills Fleming is an immigration and healthcare attorney at HunterMaclean in Savannah. (Courtesy) Right now, that gap feels wider than ever. Georgia ranks among the top states in the country for immigration enforcement, and the people I represent, many of whom have lived and worked here for years, are navigating a level of daily uncertainty that is hard to overstate. And yet, what I keep coming back to is not the fear. It’s the faith that my clients bring to a system most of us inherited without a second thought. I have practiced immigration law in Georgia for 35 years. Among my clients are physicians who came to serve communities that desperately needed them. In 2025, Georgia was projected to have 1,800 unfilled primary care openings, most of them in rural communities where the need is most urgent. Right now, that gap feels wider than ever. Georgia ranks among the top states in the country for immigration enforcement, and the people I represent, many of whom have lived and worked here for years, are navigating a level of daily uncertainty that is hard to overstate. And yet, what I keep coming back to is not the fear. It’s the faith that my clients bring to a system most of us inherited without a second thought. I have practiced immigration law in Georgia for 35 years. Among my clients are physicians who came to serve communities that desperately needed them. In 2025, Georgia was projected to have 1,800 unfilled primary care openings, most of them in rural communities where the need is most urgent. I have watched immigrant doctors navigate visa waivers, renewals and green cards to earn the right to keep serving those communities when no one else would. They did everything right, and when the system worked the way it was supposed to, it honored that. As our country marks its 250th birthday, the debates will be loud and familiar. But the law is, for me and the people I represent, more concrete and personal. What my clients have taught me is that people who earn their way into a legal system treat it differently than people who take it for granted. They notice when it works. And they notice, very acutely, when it doesn’t. They know when a process is honest and necessary and when it is arbitrary. They arrive with a clarity about fairness that seems, with time, to become dulled in the rest of us.