America at 250: Expand who is seen, who is heard and who has opportunity

In the 1970s, the YWCA offered dance classes for young girls, including this class in Harrisburg, Pa. (Courtesy of the YWCA)

YWCA leaders: U.S. must move beyond reflection to action: By listening more deeply, challenging inequity and investing in a more just and inclusive future.

YWCA leaders: U.S. must move beyond reflection to action: By listening more deeply, challenging inequity and investing in a more just and inclusive future.

America has turned 250. Amid the fireworks, parades and familiar tributes to the founders, one question lingers: When we tell the story of this country, whose story do we choose to tell — and whose do we leave out?

We love this country. That is exactly why it is so essential that we tell its full story. And that story cannot be told without the women — especially the women of color — who built it alongside the men whose names fill our textbooks.

For more than 165 of America’s 250 years, YWCA has been part of that story. Since 1858, we have stood at the intersection of racial and gender justice — helping shape a nation still striving to live up to its promise. Our history is not separate from America’s; it is woven into it.