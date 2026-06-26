Opinion America at 250: Adams, Jefferson disagreed to the end on Revolution’s meaning The second and third U.S. presidents shaped this nation, but once in office, they had diametrically different visions for the country. Presidents John Adams (left) and Thomas Jefferson. (Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Public Domain)

By Marianne Holdzkom – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 43 minutes ago Share

Editor’s note: This essay is part of the AJC’s America at 250 series leading up to and celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence July 4. Like Americans today, the people living in the United States in 1826 were preparing to celebrate a milestone for their country. July 4 of that year marked the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. As what was known as the “Jubilee” of American independence approached, Americans realized that the founding generation was dying off. They wanted to take advantage of the Founders’ insights while they still could. This meant soliciting memories and advice from the signers of the declaration, only three of whom were still alive. Thomas Jefferson and John Adams were the men most closely associated with the independence movement, yet they both lay dying and both declined invitations to attend the festivities planned for July Fourth.

But they were able to answer letters from younger men interested in their perspective on the revolution and subsequent history they had helped shape. (Adams served as president from 1797 to 1801. Jefferson, who was Adams’ vice president, defeated his running mate and served as president from 1801 to 1809). As an Adams scholar and someone interested in how he is remembered, I have studied with interest his response to the questions posed to him. He also wrote a good deal about the Revolution to his friend and onetime rival, Jefferson. These two men — who had worked well together during the American Revolution — could not have been more different. Both had thought long and hard about what the American Revolution meant to them. They did not always agree.

If Americans today are looking for a unified vision of their country in their own 250th celebrations, they will not find it with Adams or Jefferson.

However, scholars still accept Adams’ version of this event. Jefferson remembered the incident differently, stating that he was urged by the entire committee charged with producing the declaration, not just Adams, to take on the task and that he was happy to comply. More important than the details was the ultimate interpretation by these two men of what they had accomplished 50 years before. What their letters written after the Jubilee committee’s invitation reveal is a fundamental difference in their attitudes about the human spirit. Adams wrote that he appreciated the invitation and was sorry to decline. He called the birth of the U.S. “a Memorable epoch in the annals of the human race.” Yet he also demonstrated his realistic view of human beings when he wrote that the independence movement would “form the brightest or the blackest page, according to the use or abuse of those political institutions by which they shall be shaped by the human mind.” Fireworks explode above the White House during the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn in Washington on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)