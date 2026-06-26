America at 250: Adams, Jefferson disagreed to the end on Revolution’s meaning

As what was known as the “Jubilee” of American independence approached, Americans realized that the founding generation was dying off. They wanted to take advantage of the Founders’ insights while they still could.
These two men — who had worked well together during the American Revolution — could not have been more different. Both had thought long and hard about what the American Revolution meant to them. They did not always agree.
If Americans today are looking for a unified vision of their country in their own 250th celebrations, they will not find it with Adams or Jefferson.
Rival friends renewed their correspondence
Marianne Holdzkom is a history professor at Kennesaw State University. (Courtesy)
After the Revolutionary War, Adams and Jefferson became political rivals. They disagreed about how powerful the federal government should be and on foreign policy at a time when England and France, once again at war, were presenting challenges to the new country..
Jefferson founded the Democratic-Republican Party to counter the influence of Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Party. While Adams never formally aligned with the Federalists, he agreed with many of their policies, especially on foreign policy.
On New Year’s Day 1812, Adams was the first to reach out. He used the excuse of sending to Jefferson a pamphlet written by his son, John Quincy, saying that it was from “One who was honoured in his youth with Some of your Attention and much of your kindness.” Adams continued, in casual language, to tell Jefferson about the family and wished him a happy new year.
After the Revolutionary War, Adams and Jefferson became political rivals. They disagreed about how powerful the federal government should be and on foreign policy at a time when England and France, once again at war, were presenting challenges to the new country..
Jefferson founded the Democratic-Republican Party to counter the influence of Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist Party. While Adams never formally aligned with the Federalists, he agreed with many of their policies, especially on foreign policy.
On New Year’s Day 1812, Adams was the first to reach out. He used the excuse of sending to Jefferson a pamphlet written by his son, John Quincy, saying that it was from “One who was honoured in his youth with Some of your Attention and much of your kindness.” Adams continued, in casual language, to tell Jefferson about the family and wished him a happy new year.
From that time on, the two wrote to each other on a regular basis, discussing every topic imaginable, from agriculture to religion. Yet it was clear that their past rift was on Adams’ mind when he wrote, “You and I, ought not to die, before We have explained ourselves to each other.”
In the process, they revisited the days when they worked together to form a new nation. As they reflected on the meaning of the United States’ birth, they agreed that writing a history of the American Revolution was next to impossible.
This image provided by the National Archives shows the 19th century engraving "Drafting the Declaration of Independence in 1776, 1859" by Alonzo Chappel, which depicts the committee chosen to draft a declaration of independence. The five members are, from left: Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Philip Livingston and Roger Sherman. (Alonzo Chappel/National Archives via AP)
The problem, as Adams saw it, was that so much was done in secret. Nobody recorded the debates and speeches of the Continental Congress, the governing body during the revolution. Therefore, how could a true history ever exist?
In old age, Adams remembered vividly how he convinced Jefferson to write the Declaration of Independence. One historian has argued that Adams’ memory seems a bit too clear and suggested that Adams was working to elevate himself in the process of telling the story by claiming that he alone persuaded a reluctant Jefferson to take on the task.
More important than the details was the ultimate interpretation by these two men of what they had accomplished 50 years before.
What their letters written after the Jubilee committee’s invitation reveal is a fundamental difference in their attitudes about the human spirit. Adams wrote that he appreciated the invitation and was sorry to decline. He called the birth of the U.S. “a Memorable epoch in the annals of the human race.”
Yet he also demonstrated his realistic view of human beings when he wrote that the independence movement would “form the brightest or the blackest page, according to the use or abuse of those political institutions by which they shall be shaped by the human mind.”
Fireworks explode above the White House during the UFC Freedom 250 fights on the South Lawn in Washington on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Rod Lamkey Jr./AP)
Adams understood that people interpret history according to their own circumstances. He was a realist who could not bring himself to accept the fundamentally optimistic view that humanity was always moving toward liberty.
Jefferson, on the other hand, was hopeful about the revolution’s impact on the world. He believed that the declaration would be “the Signal of arousing men to burst their chains.” The entire letter to the Jubilee committee offered an optimistic view of the future in which the human race was always progressing toward freedom.
When Adams and Jefferson died on July 4, 1826, their lives took on new meaning. In eulogizing them, House member Daniel Webster told the American public: “They are no more. They are dead. But how little is there of the great and good which can die! To their country they yet live, and live forever.”
Now, 200 years later, Americans still look to these Founding Fathers for inspiration. However, what Adams and Jefferson demonstrate is not unity. Instead, they exemplify the capacity for people to disagree and yet work for a common cause.
Marianne Holdzkom is a professor of history at Kennesaw State University who specializes in second President John Adams. This essay originally appeared in The Conversation, a platform that amplifies the writing of academics.
The AJC is inviting readers to answer this question: “What are your hopes, concerns and reflection on the United States turning 250 this July 4?” Email letters of 250 words or fewer with your name and city/town to david.plazas@ajc.com. Use the subject line “America at 250.” Also, send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.