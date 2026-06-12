Opinion America at 250: Georgians put aside political differences for one night The recent Georgia Historical Society’s Trustees Gala theme was ‘Dreams of the Future’ — an homage to Jefferson’s 1816 letter to Adams. (Photo Illustration: Marcie LaCerte for the AJC | Source: Public Domain, Pexels)

By Keith Strigaro – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 25 minutes ago Share

Editor’s note: This essay is part of the AJC’s America at 250 series leading up to and celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence July 4. At a time when public life is often defined by division, one night in Georgia offered a glimpse of unity and inspiration.

On April 18 in Savannah, state and national leaders gathered for the Georgia Historical Society’s Trustees Gala to reaffirm shared values rooted in our history. More than 425 leaders attended the event. Among them were two sitting U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat. Also present were the governor of Georgia, the speaker of the Georgia House, state commissioners, legislators and judges from both sides of the aisle. Top business and civic leaders came from Atlanta, Savannah and other communities across the state. A video message from former President George W. Bush highlighted the occasion’s significance. He spoke about the 250th anniversary of the United States and the abiding values of our nation.

All had gathered to celebrate the evening’s honorees, former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and Southern Co. chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack. They were inducted as the 2026 Georgia Trustees, the highest honor the state confers. Each year, with the governor’s office, the Georgia Historical Society inducts two individuals whose career accomplishments and community service reflect the ideals of the original Georgia Trustees in 1732: “Non sibi, sed aliis” — “Not for self, but for others.”

Americans are bound by a shared belief in enduring ideals Keith Strigaro is communications director for the Georgia Historical Society. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society) The Trustees Gala marked the culmination of the Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival, GHS’ signature yearlong educational initiative. This year’s gala theme, “Dreams of the Future,” drew inspiration from third President Thomas Jefferson’s 1816 letter to second President John Adams, where he wrote, “I like the dreams of the future rather than the history of the past.” The theme resonated because the evening was not only about honoring the past but also about shaping the future. For a few hours, the divisions that often dominate public discourse faded. Civil, even jovial, conversation took their place, grounded in a shared love of Georgia and our nation. A rare display of camaraderie and genuine warmth prevailed, as attendees saw one another not as adversaries or rivals but as fellow Georgians and Americans. The Trustees Gala marked the culmination of the Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival, GHS’ signature yearlong educational initiative. This year’s gala theme, “Dreams of the Future,” drew inspiration from third President Thomas Jefferson’s 1816 letter to second President John Adams, where he wrote, “I like the dreams of the future rather than the history of the past.” The theme resonated because the evening was not only about honoring the past but also about shaping the future. For a few hours, the divisions that often dominate public discourse faded. Civil, even jovial, conversation took their place, grounded in a shared love of Georgia and our nation. A rare display of camaraderie and genuine warmth prevailed, as attendees saw one another not as adversaries or rivals but as fellow Georgians and Americans. Dr. W. Todd Groce (left), president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society and Gov. Brian Kemp (right) induct Chris Womack, chairman, CEO and president of Southern Co. as a 2026 Georgia Trustee on April 18, 2026, in Savannah. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society) That spirit was most evident during the induction itself. There were tears in the room. People were moved not only because two distinguished leaders were being honored, but because their recognition represented something larger. It was a reminder that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. Regardless of political affiliation or whether someone comes from a big city like Atlanta or a small community like Moultrie, we all love our country and are bound together by a shared belief in the enduring ideals on which this nation was founded. These ideals transcend party, profession and upbringing, and they are worth preserving and passing on to future generations.

That is why we at the Georgia Historical Society do the work we do. We strive to make the study of the past relevant to the present in order to build a better future, and we do so in a nonpartisan way. Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss (on stage) was one of two 2026 Georgia Trustees honored at the Georgia Historical Society Trustees Gala on April 18, 2026, in Savannah. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society) Carry this civic spirit forward as we commemorate U.S. independence Since its inception in 2009, the annual Trustees Gala has served as neutral space where diverse leaders come together, break bread and find common ground. It is an intentional convening with a clear purpose to honor great examples of leadership and community service while reaffirming the enduring values of our nation and state. As a result, attendees can lay down their swords and engage in a way that is increasingly difficult in public life. This unifying atmosphere inspires palpable pride in Georgia, love of country and respect for others.