America at 250: Georgians put aside political differences for one night

More than 425 leaders attended the event. Among them were two sitting U.S. senators — one Republican and one Democrat. Also present were the governor of Georgia, the speaker of the Georgia House, state commissioners, legislators and judges from both sides of the aisle.
Top business and civic leaders came from Atlanta, Savannah and other communities across the state.
A video message from former President George W. Bush highlighted the occasion’s significance. He spoke about the 250th anniversary of the United States and the abiding values of our nation.
All had gathered to celebrate the evening’s honorees, former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss and Southern Co. chairman, president and CEO Chris Womack. They were inducted as the 2026 Georgia Trustees, the highest honor the state confers. Each year, with the governor’s office, the Georgia Historical Society inducts two individuals whose career accomplishments and community service reflect the ideals of the original Georgia Trustees in 1732: “Non sibi, sed aliis” —“Not for self, but for others.”
Americans are bound by a shared belief in enduring ideals
Keith Strigaro is communications director for the Georgia Historical Society. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society)
The Trustees Gala marked the culmination of the Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival, GHS’ signature yearlong educational initiative.
This year’s gala theme, “Dreams of the Future,” drew inspiration from third President Thomas Jefferson’s 1816 letter to second President John Adams, where he wrote, “I like the dreams of the future rather than the history of the past.”
The theme resonated because the evening was not only about honoring the past but also about shaping the future.
For a few hours, the divisions that often dominate public discourse faded. Civil, even jovial, conversation took their place, grounded in a shared love of Georgia and our nation.
A rare display of camaraderie and genuine warmth prevailed, as attendees saw one another not as adversaries or rivals but as fellow Georgians and Americans.
The Trustees Gala marked the culmination of the Georgia Historical Society’s Georgia History Festival, GHS’ signature yearlong educational initiative.
This year’s gala theme, “Dreams of the Future,” drew inspiration from third President Thomas Jefferson’s 1816 letter to second President John Adams, where he wrote, “I like the dreams of the future rather than the history of the past.”
The theme resonated because the evening was not only about honoring the past but also about shaping the future.
For a few hours, the divisions that often dominate public discourse faded. Civil, even jovial, conversation took their place, grounded in a shared love of Georgia and our nation.
A rare display of camaraderie and genuine warmth prevailed, as attendees saw one another not as adversaries or rivals but as fellow Georgians and Americans.
Dr. W. Todd Groce (left), president and CEO of the Georgia Historical Society and Gov. Brian Kemp (right) induct Chris Womack, chairman, CEO and president of Southern Co. as a 2026 Georgia Trustee on April 18, 2026, in Savannah. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society)
That spirit was most evident during the induction itself. There were tears in the room. People were moved not only because two distinguished leaders were being honored, but because their recognition represented something larger. It was a reminder that what unites us is far greater than what divides us.
Regardless of political affiliation or whether someone comes from a big city like Atlanta or a small community like Moultrie, we all love our country and are bound together by a shared belief in the enduring ideals on which this nation was founded.
These ideals transcend party, profession and upbringing, and they are worth preserving and passing on to future generations.
That is why we at the Georgia Historical Society do the work we do. We strive to make the study of the past relevant to the present in order to build a better future, and we do so in a nonpartisan way.
Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss (on stage) was one of two 2026 Georgia Trustees honored at the Georgia Historical Society Trustees Gala on April 18, 2026, in Savannah. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society)
Carry this civic spirit forward as we commemorate U.S. independence
Since its inception in 2009, the annual Trustees Gala has served as neutral space where diverse leaders come together, break bread and find common ground.
It is an intentional convening with a clear purpose to honor great examples of leadership and community service while reaffirming the enduring values of our nation and state.
As a result, attendees can lay down their swords and engage in a way that is increasingly difficult in public life. This unifying atmosphere inspires palpable pride in Georgia, love of country and respect for others.
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock delivers the invocation at the Georgia Historical Society Trustees Gala on April 18, 2026, in Savannah. (Courtesy of Georgia Historical Society)
For one night, at least, people set aside their differences. They came together to honor two remarkable Georgians, affirm the importance of history education, and commemorate both the founding of Georgia and the principles on which the United States was built.
The night concluded with three toasts: to the 2026 Georgia Trustees, the great state of Georgia and the United States. These were a fitting close to an event that, in its own way, served as a quiet rebuttal to the polarization and division of our time.
One evening in Georgia reminded us who we are at our best. Our challenge now is to carry that spirit forward as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States and chart the path ahead.
America at 250 essays: Read more from Georgians celebrating Independence Day
In May, the AJC started publishing publishing Opinion essays to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ Declaration of Independence.
The AJC is inviting readers to answer this question: “What are your hopes, concerns and reflection on the United States turning 250 this July 4?” Email letters of 250 words or fewer with your name and city/town to david.plazas@ajc.com. Use the subject line “America at 250.” Also, send letters to the editor of 250 words or fewer with your name, city or town and contact information to letters@ajc.com.