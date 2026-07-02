Opinion America at 250: How to live the ‘Georgia Way’ as a discipline for public life The Peach State’s origins show a grand vision. The history became more complicated, but the future is incredibly promising. A hand-painted state of Georgia seal with the motto "Wisdom, Justice, Moderation" is on the window of the small Municipal Court building in Pelham. (AJC file)

By Chris Clark – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 31 minutes ago Share

Long before America was an idea, Georgia was already a crossroads. For thousands of years, people moved through our marshes, rivers and barrier islands, building trade routes and cultures. Georgia was connected before it was a colony, a hub before it was a state and long before we called it history. This place carried faith, commerce and possibility. When the Revolution came, Georgians did not stand on the sidelines. Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall and George Walton put Georgia’s name on the Declaration of Independence, and patriots fought to defend the promise of self-government. As America turns 250, our story reminds us that the future is never inherited whole. It is built, repaired, defended and renewed by each generation through wisdom, justice, moderation, corporate citizenship and servant leadership.

When James Oglethorpe and the trustees settled in Georgia in 1733, they imagined a colony rooted in work, commerce, civic virtue and opportunity. Slavery was prohibited. Large landholdings were restricted. The vision was imperfect but bold: a place where ordinary people could build lives of dignity and purpose. Georgia failed to keep that full promise. Slavery was legalized. Native peoples were displaced. Too many were denied the dignity and opportunity our founders claimed to value. But that idea never disappeared. At our best, Georgia has kept widening opportunity, strengthening communities and shaping America. Ga. influences business, education and culture Chris Clark is president & CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce. (Courtesy) Georgia gave the nation enduring institutions of learning and servant leadership. The University of Georgia became America’s first state-chartered public university. Wesleyan College became the first college in the world chartered to grant degrees to women. Our historically Black colleges and universities educated generations of leaders, while Atlanta helped lead the Civil Rights Movement that challenged America to fulfill its promises. Opportunity is not simply an aspiration. It is a responsibility. That responsibility is reflected in Georgia’s economy. Agriculture remains our oldest and one of our strongest industries. Our farmers, foresters and producers feed families, sustain communities and remind us that prosperity begins with people willing to serve. Georgia also moves the world. From the Port of Savannah and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to globally recognized companies like Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Southern Co. and Aflac, Georgia businesses demonstrate that success and service can go hand in hand. At their best, they are employers, neighbors, civic partners and forces for good. Georgia gave the nation enduring institutions of learning and servant leadership. The University of Georgia became America’s first state-chartered public university. Wesleyan College became the first college in the world chartered to grant degrees to women. Our historically Black colleges and universities educated generations of leaders, while Atlanta helped lead the Civil Rights Movement that challenged America to fulfill its promises. Opportunity is not simply an aspiration. It is a responsibility. That responsibility is reflected in Georgia’s economy. Agriculture remains our oldest and one of our strongest industries. Our farmers, foresters and producers feed families, sustain communities and remind us that prosperity begins with people willing to serve. Georgia also moves the world. From the Port of Savannah and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to globally recognized companies like Coca-Cola, Delta Air Lines, Home Depot, Chick-fil-A, Southern Co. and Aflac, Georgia businesses demonstrate that success and service can go hand in hand. At their best, they are employers, neighbors, civic partners and forces for good.

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That remains the Georgia Way. Our state motto says it plainly: “Wisdom. Justice. Moderation.” Wisdom calls us to listen before we lead. Justice reminds us that opportunity must continue expanding. Moderation teaches us that compromise is not weakness but how free people govern themselves. Those values matter now more than ever. We live in an era marked by deep division, yet housing, artificial intelligence, education, healthcare and economic opportunity do not have to become political battle lines. They can become conversations if we have the courage to sit down together. Georgia has never succeeded by waiting for easy. We succeed when business leaders practice corporate citizenship, communities welcome new neighbors, public servants solve problems, employers invest in people and we remember that our future will never be built by one party, one industry or one generation alone.