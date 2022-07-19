Combined Shape Caption

WHO issues warning , as COVID cases triple , across Europe.On July 19, the World Health Organization warned that COVID cases in Europe have tripled in the past six weeks.ABC reports that Europe now accounts for almost half of all infections globally.Over the same period of time, hospitalizations have also doubled, while intensive care admissions have remained low.WHO's Europe director, Dr. Hans Kluge, warned that COVID-19 is , “a nasty and potentially deadly illness”, that people should not underestimate. .According to Kluge, recent variants of omicron were driving waves of infections across the continent.The WHO warned that nearly 3 million new COVID infections were reported last week across the 53 countries in its European region.The WHO warned that nearly 3 million new COVID infections were reported last week across the 53 countries in its European region.With rising cases, we’re also seeing a rise in hospitalizations, which are only set to increase furtherin the autumn and winter months, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO's Europe director, via ABC.This forecast presents a huge challenge to the health workforce in country after country, already under enormous pressure dealing with unrelenting crises since 2020, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO's Europe director, via ABC.The WHO also released the organization's fall strategy for COVID, calling for continued precautions by the public. .We’re all aware of the tools we have to keep ourselves safe, assess our level of risk and take the necessary steps to protect others if we get infected. Just because a mask isn’t mandated doesn’t mean it’s prohibited, Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO's Europe director, via ABC