McBath invokes son while grilling Bondi over Minnesota ICE shootings

"I know how it feels to hear lies." During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Lucy McBath pressed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an emotional exchange over the recent ICE shootings in Minnesota. McBath drew on her own son’s killing, comparing the due process he received — despite false narratives — to how Alex Pretti and Renee Good have been portrayed. The lawmaker condemned the Trump administration for labeling Good a "domestic terrorist" and spreading falsehoods about Pretti. McBath ended by demanding that Bondi denounce the misleading statements and ensure the families receive respect and a full investigation. Credit: House Judiciary Committee/YouTube

1:56