McBath invokes son while grilling Bondi over Minnesota ICE shootings
"I know how it feels to hear lies." During a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Lucy McBath pressed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in an emotional exchange over the recent ICE shootings in Minnesota. McBath drew on her own son’s killing, comparing the due process he received — despite false narratives — to how Alex Pretti and Renee Good have been portrayed. The lawmaker condemned the Trump administration for labeling Good a "domestic terrorist" and spreading falsehoods about Pretti. McBath ended by demanding that Bondi denounce the misleading statements and ensure the families receive respect and a full investigation. Credit: House Judiciary Committee/YouTube
What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026
The FBI raid at the Fulton County elections hub raises urgent questions about 2026. Credits: AJC|C-SPAN|AP|Fulton Co. PD|The Dan Bongino Show/X|Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE
The AJC's Greg Bluestein spoke with Rep. Akbar Ali, the youngest elected state lawmaker in Georgia, about recent ICE protests.
Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting
Hundreds gather in Atlanta for a vigil and protest after the ICE killing of Alex Pretti, calling for justice, solidarity and an end to ICE
The FBI just raided Fulton County's election hub. Here’s what we know.
FBI agents descended on Fulton County’s election hub on Wednesday, Jan. 28, for a sudden raid. Credits: AJC|AP|@joshmclauringa/Instagram|Greg Bluestein/AJC