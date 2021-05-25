ajc logo
X

‘The Office’ actor Mark York dies at 55

Mark York, who was best known for his role as Billy Merchant in seasons one and two of “The Office,” has died following an illness, according to TMZ. He was 55. (AJC file photo)
Mark York, who was best known for his role as Billy Merchant in seasons one and two of “The Office,” has died following an illness, according to TMZ. He was 55. (AJC file photo)

News | 1 hour ago
By Tribune News Service

Mark York, who was best known for his role as Billy Merchant in seasons one and two of “The Office,” has died following an illness, according to TMZ. He was 55.

York died last week at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

ExploreTyler Perry film production transforms downtown Macon into 1950s Chicago

The Ohio-born actor headed to California, where he found himself playing small TV roles on popular shows such as “CSI: New York” and “Fighting Words.” However, his most famous work came on the hit show “The Office.”

Since 1988, Merchant has used a wheelchair as he was a paraplegic. He did not act for many years and had been working as an inventor, acquiring two patents for his inventions.

ExploreNew Georgia productions: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Senior Year’ film, ‘The Waltons’ TV movie, Rosario Dawson HBO series ‘DMZ’

York is survived by his parents and a brother.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top