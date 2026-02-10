Legislature Ga. lawmakers take step toward banning NDAs for child sexual abuse victims Gov. Brian Kemp has urged the Legislature to pass ‘Trey’s Law,’ which seeks to let survivors speak up. In his State of the State speech in January, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp promised to push a version of "Trey's Law." (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Georgia lawmakers took an initial step Monday toward voiding nondisclosure agreements for victims of child sexual abuse after hearing emotional testimony about the heavy toll of being silenced. House Bill 1187 would ban new court settlements that keep abuse victims from speaking freely about their experiences, a change that advocates say will help survivors seek help and make it harder for perpetrators to avoid accountability.

The legislation’s backers squeezed into the House Judiciary Committee’s small hearing room at the state Capitol, some bringing signs with messages saying, “Let truth be heard,” and nearly a dozen of them testified in support. But there was little doubt about the bill’s fate: Lawmakers’ biggest disagreement in committee was how far they could go in defanging NDAs that are already in effect. The committee voted unanimously to make existing settlements harder to enforce by requiring a judge to review them first. The bill, dubbed “Trey’s Law,” is named for Trey Carlock, who lived in Atlanta as a boy and was sexually abused at a religious summer camp in Missouri. Carlock died by suicide in 2019 after being silenced by a settlement agreement, his sister Elizabeth Phillips testified Monday. Days before he died, Phillips said, Carlock told a therapist he felt he was still being controlled by his abuser and that he’d never be free.

“This room is packed because survivors are finally able to have a venue to be heard in Georgia,” Phillips said.

NDAs emerged decades ago as a way for tech companies to protect trade secrets. The agreements were meant to keep former employees from spilling confidential information. But they have exploded in use since, becoming standard language in many legal settlements and employment contracts. One recent survey found that nearly half of American workers are bound by one. Critics say NDAs are especially insidious when they cover allegations of sexual abuse, because they keep patterns of misconduct hidden and prevent victims from seeking help. Phillips said her brother was afraid to talk about what happened to him, even with therapists. Atlanta therapist Teddy Perkins said she had encountered similar NDAs from a wide swath of organizations in her work with survivors of sexual abuse: hospitals, churches, day care centers, schools and even nonprofits focused on sexual violence. Being forced into silence, she said, deprives survivors of the sense of connection they need to heal. Among the supporters testifying in favor of the bill was Hayle Swinson, whose story of being spiritually manipulated and pressured into a relationship by a college administrator sparked a reckoning last year at Truett McConnell University in White County.

Hayle Swinson's story of spiritual manipulation and abuse sparked a reckoning at Truett McConnell University in Cleveland. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) The Atlanta Journal-Constitution detailed Swinson’s allegations, which began while she was a student and continued as an employee, in an investigative report. Swinson told lawmakers that although she was not personally asked to sign an NDA, some college officials who tried to intervene were. “The damage is compounded when institutions prioritize protecting their reputations over protecting people,” Swinson said, adding: “Abuse like this does not rely on physical force. It relies on silence, power imbalance and the fear of speaking out.” RELATED Sex, faith, denials: A Georgia Baptist college faces a reckoning One of those officials was Christopher Eppling, who raised concerns about then-Truett McConnell Vice President Bradley Reynolds and tried to investigate his conduct.