A.M. ATL: Ready or not

Plus: FBI raid, lawmakin’
By
56 minutes ago

Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks for making the New England Patriots lose the Super Bowl.

NEW GEORGIA ICE FACILITY WILL OPEN SOON

Officials in Social Circle, Georgia, reported on the city's Facebook feed Sunday that the pending purchase has gone through.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has officially purchased an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, to convert into an immigration detention facility.

The Trump administration is planning large warehouse conversions in six other cities across Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia, as well as 16 smaller detention centers, including one in Jefferson, Georgia. City leaders in some of these locations have tried to block the administration’s detention plans.

🔎 READ MORE: How cities have tried to prevent warehouses from becoming detention centers

‘A judicial emergency’

Meanwhile, a federal judge in Stewart County called out ICE for denying bond hearings for immigrants jailed in the Stewart County Detention Center.

🔎 READ MORE: What legal experts want to change

DOJ MUST UNSEAL FBI RAID DOCS

On Jan. 28, FBI agents loaded more than 650 boxes of ballots from Fulton County's Election Hub and Operation Center in Union City into trucks and hauled them away.
Documents related to the FBI’s raid on the Fulton County elections hub must be unsealed by Tuesday, a federal judge ruled.

“We will fight using all resources against those who seek to take over our elections,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said last week. “Our Constitution itself is at stake in this fight.”

🔎 READ MORE: Fulton says raid violated previous lawsuits

A FAMILY FOCUS AT THE CAPITOL

House GOP leaders recently unveiled a package of bills, all sponsored by Republican women, that address challenges facing working families. They’re part of a larger legislative focus on affordability for Georgia residents. The package includes:

The bills are also backed by House Speaker Jon Burns and will likely move forward in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The Georgia Literacy Act

Also cooking at the Georgia General Assembly: A new bipartisan bill that would provide training and support for educators, requires screening for dyslexia and other learning disabilities.

House Education Chairman Chris Erwin called the bill “the most meaningful and significant education legislation the Georgia General Assembly has championed since the HOPE Scholarship in 1992.”

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 Here comes Rick Jackson. The billionaire and political neophyte launched a surprise bid for Georgia governor, shaking up an already crowded GOP primary. He’s pledged to spend at least $50 million of his own fortune on his campaign and came out swinging, calling fellow gubernatorial hopeful Lt. Gov. Burt Jones “weak as can be and as lazy as the day is long.”

🥤 Coca-Cola will move its BodyArmor Sports Nutrition business to Atlanta from New York. The move is part of a larger plan to bring several of the company’s hydration brands under one unit.

🏛️ President Donald Trump endorsed a candidate in the (very, very) crowded race to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s U.S. House seat. His pick is former District Attorney Clayton “Clay” Fuller, one of more than a dozen GOP names vying for the position.

ON THIS DATE

Feb. 9, 1925

Balto, hero sled dog in Alaska mercy dash, not dead as reported. According to a check made here today, reports that Balto — leader of Gunnar Kaasen’s team of Siberian dogs, which made a trip during a blinding blizzard in the last lap of the relay race with diphtheria antitoxin — is dead, are untrue. Neither Balto nor any of the Kaasen dogs was frozen, as reported from Fairbanks.

Not to worry. Balto, the sled dog who helped deliver life-saving medicine across Alaska, lived for eight more years after this scare. If you want to pay him a visit, his taxidermied form is there for all to admire at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

