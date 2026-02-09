A.M. ATL: Ready or not

Morning, y’all! Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks for making the New England Patriots lose the Super Bowl. It’s nothing personal, Pats fans. We’re still very scarred down here.
Morning, y’all! Congratulations to the Seattle Seahawks for making the New England Patriots lose the Super Bowl. It’s nothing personal, Pats fans. We’re still very scarred down here.
Let’s get to it.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has officially purchased an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, Georgia, to convert into an immigration detention facility.
The Trump administration is planning large warehouse conversions in six other cities across Missouri, Arizona, Louisiana, Texas and Virginia, as well as 16 smaller detention centers, including one in Jefferson, Georgia. City leaders in some of these locations have tried to block the administration’s detention plans.
🔎 READ MORE: How cities have tried to prevent warehouses from becoming detention centers
Meanwhile, a federal judge in Stewart County called out ICE for denying bond hearings for immigrants jailed in the Stewart County Detention Center.
🔎 READ MORE: What legal experts want to change
Documents related to the FBI’s raid on the Fulton County elections hub must be unsealed by Tuesday, a federal judge ruled.
“We will fight using all resources against those who seek to take over our elections,” Fulton County Commission Chair Robb Pitts said last week. “Our Constitution itself is at stake in this fight.”
🔎 READ MORE: Fulton says raid violated previous lawsuits
House GOP leaders recently unveiled a package of bills, all sponsored by Republican women, that address challenges facing working families. They’re part of a larger legislative focus on affordability for Georgia residents. The package includes:
The bills are also backed by House Speaker Jon Burns and will likely move forward in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Also cooking at the Georgia General Assembly: A new bipartisan bill that would provide training and support for educators, requires screening for dyslexia and other learning disabilities.
House Education Chairman Chris Erwin called the bill “the most meaningful and significant education legislation the Georgia General Assembly has championed since the HOPE Scholarship in 1992.”
💰 Here comes Rick Jackson. The billionaire and political neophyte launched a surprise bid for Georgia governor, shaking up an already crowded GOP primary. He’s pledged to spend at least $50 million of his own fortune on his campaign and came out swinging, calling fellow gubernatorial hopeful Lt. Gov. Burt Jones “weak as can be and as lazy as the day is long.”
🥤 Coca-Cola will move its BodyArmor Sports Nutrition business to Atlanta from New York. The move is part of a larger plan to bring several of the company’s hydration brands under one unit.
🏛️ President Donald Trump endorsed a candidate in the (very, very) crowded race to fill Marjorie Taylor Greene’s U.S. House seat. His pick is former District Attorney Clayton “Clay” Fuller, one of more than a dozen GOP names vying for the position.
Super Bowl commercial roundup: Who played for laughs, who played for tears
I liked the one that poked fun at people’s fears of AI, put out by a company that just cut thousands of jobs that may be replaced with AI.
Olympic slopestyler skis down the mountain in a tank top
He’s Finnish, so it makes sense.
Tango dancing, truffle rolling and more Valentine’s Day events in metro Atlanta
They mean chocolate truffles. I was envisioning someone and their beloved snuffling nose-down for underground mushrooms.
Valentine flower imports increase at Miami airport
Five more days. If you need a gentle reminder, lovers, this is it.
Feb. 9, 1925
Balto, hero sled dog in Alaska mercy dash, not dead as reported. According to a check made here today, reports that Balto — leader of Gunnar Kaasen’s team of Siberian dogs, which made a trip during a blinding blizzard in the last lap of the relay race with diphtheria antitoxin — is dead, are untrue. Neither Balto nor any of the Kaasen dogs was frozen, as reported from Fairbanks.
Not to worry. Balto, the sled dog who helped deliver life-saving medicine across Alaska, lived for eight more years after this scare. If you want to pay him a visit, his taxidermied form is there for all to admire at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
Before this year’s game, teams that wore white jerseys won 18 of the last 26 Super Bowls (including the One That Shall Not Be Named). Times may be changing, though. The Seahawks are now the third team in a row to win the Super Bowl in colored jerseys. Sports!
Until next time.
The Latest