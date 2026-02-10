Business Coca-Cola’s incoming CEO wants to accelerate innovation. Here’s how. Henrique Braun, who becomes chief executive next month, said he wants to ‘get closer to the consumer and improve our speed to market.’ It is unclear how incoming CEO Henrique Braun's plans announced during an earnings call Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, will affect efforts and jobs at Coca-Cola's headquarters in Atlanta, pictured in 2024. (Seeger Gray/AJC 2024)

Coca-Cola’s incoming CEO, Henrique Braun, gave the public the first taste of his priorities during a Tuesday earnings call. Among his goals, Braun said he wants to improve Coke’s speed in bringing new products to market. He is expected to take the helm of the Atlanta beverage company March 31.

RELATED Coca-Cola shifting sports drink business BodyArmor to Atlanta, report says Braun said Tuesday that Coca‑Cola has pruned its portfolio of brands in recent years and he now wants to drive innovation closer to consumers at the local level. Braun’s comments came as Coca-Cola announced unit case volume across the globe grew 1% in fourth quarter but was flat for the year. The company will look to back beverages that resonate in individual markets and then scale the successful ones more broadly, Braun said, pointing as an example to the rise of Mexico’s dairy brand, Santa Clara. “We need to get closer to the consumer and improve our speed to market,” Braun said. “Our innovation today is not where it needs to be.” Coca-Cola said in a press release Tuesday that it would establish innovation hubs and “commercial centers of excellence” in key markets across all its operating segments.

A Coca-Cola spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request asking for more details or whether this effort would bring new jobs or research efforts to Atlanta.

Coca-Cola Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Henrique Braun will become chief executive officer March 31. (Courtesy of Coca-Cola) “These collective actions aim to better position the business to recruit new consumers, lead with marketing and innovation and steer a future-ready system,” the company said in the press release. Coca-Cola is not only a major Atlanta area employer but a company that is an economic bellwether, doing business in nearly every country on the planet. Among his other priorities, Braun said he was focused on enticing more young adult consumers and ramping up the company’s digital evolution. Last month, Coca-Cola named its first chief digital officer, Sedef Salingan Sahin.

RELATED Coca-Cola launches new cherry-flavored soda, brings back another “We must be intentional about putting digital at the core of every connection with consumers, customers and across the system,” Braun said on the earnings call. Coca-Cola late last year announced it would lay off 75 workers at its Atlanta headquarters as part a wider reorganization effort. Braun said Tuesday that as he takes his new role, “there will be a balance between continuing what’s working and evolving where we can to become more effective and efficient. … Our system needs to focus on being a little bit better and sharper everywhere to drive transformational impact.” Coca-Cola on Tuesday also reported its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results. The company’s quarterly revenue fell short of Wall Street’s expectations, according to CNBC. In the fourth quarter, Coca-Cola said net sales grew 2% to $11.8 billion. For the full year, the company saw net sales grow 2% to almost $48 billion.

The company’s performance was “primarily driven by pricing actions in the marketplace,” with its prices up 4% for the year, Coca-Cola said. Coca-Cola saw the most growth in its water, sports, coffee and tea division, with unit case volume worldwide growing 3% for the year. Sparkling soft drinks were flat in 2025, while juice, dairy and plant-based beverages declined 3%. In 2026, Coca-Cola expects to deliver organic revenue growth of 4% to 5%. Shares of Coca-Cola, which have hit record highs this year, were down about 2% as of midday Tuesday. “We have immense growth opportunities ahead of us,” outgoing CEO James Quincey said on what was his last earnings call. Quincey will become executive board chair. “Henrique will bring new energy to usher in our next chapter of growth.”