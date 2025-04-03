error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

America has spoken. The nation's best soccer bar is in Atlanta

Thousands across the U.S. voted Little Five Points’ Brewhouse Cafe the best soccer bar in the nation, a crowning achievement awarded by the popular Men in Blazers Media Network. One of the criteria bars had to meet: “showing games in authentic atmospheres.” Soccer has been on the rise in Atlanta. Atlanta United games have the highest attendance in the MLS. The city is hosting the Club World Cup this summer and the FIFA World Cup next summer. Atlanta will also welcome a new U.S. Soccer Federation national training center in the near future. Credits: Credit: AJC | Men in Blazers | @juventus | @LiveScoreOfficial | @manutd

1:26
AJC |51 minutes ago
The Brewhouse Cafe in Little Five Points voted best soccer bar in U.S.

Credit: Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

1:26

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

1:36

2:15

1:16

1:36

Fast facts on former President George W. Bush

1:16

