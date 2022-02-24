Russia launches attack on Ukraine.Russia launches attack on Ukraine.Russia hit Ukrainian cities and bases with airstrikes as their tanks crossed the border in a "full-scale war.".The act was Moscow's most aggressive attack since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.As world leaders express outrage at the "brutal act of war" that has destroyed peace in Europe and promise more severe sanctions on the country, .Russian President Vladimir Putin referenced his nuclear capabilities.AP reports he warned that if any foreign country intervenes, there will be "consequences you have never seen.".After cutting diplomatic ties with Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial law.As of today, our countries are on different sides of world history. Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, via Twitter.AP reports Putin gave a televised addressed overnight to justify his actions after weeks of denying invasion plans.He reportedly claimed the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.He reportedly claimed the attack was necessary to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine.Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of not heeding Russia's demands to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO.The U.S. previously predicted he would use the false claim as a reason to invade.On top of resulting in massive causalities, the attack has the ability to potentially dismantle Ukraine's democratically-elected government and undo the post-Cold War security order.Although global powers have said they will not provide military assistance, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued a plea for help.The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, via statement.The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, via statement