Trial begins for father of accused Apalachee school shooter
The trial for Colin Gray, the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect, gets underway with opening statements. Gray, whose son Colt Gray allegedly opened fire inside Apalachee High on Sept. 4, 2024, killing four and injuring others, is one of only a handful of parents to have ever been charged and prosecuted for a school shooting perpetrated by their child. Gray is facing 29 charges related to the shooting, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of reckless conduct and 20 counts of child cruelty.
'I want my vote back': GOP Georgia town pushes back at proposed ICE detention center
A possible ICE detention site puts Social Circle, Ga., at the center of a national immigration fight as residents push back.
Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.
What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026
Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE
The AJC's Greg Bluestein spoke with Rep. Akbar Ali, the youngest elected state lawmaker in Georgia, about recent ICE protests.