Trial begins for father of accused Apalachee school shooter

The trial for Colin Gray, the father of the Apalachee High School shooting suspect, gets underway with opening statements. Gray, whose son Colt Gray allegedly opened fire inside Apalachee High on Sept. 4, 2024, killing four and injuring others, is one of only a handful of parents to have ever been charged and prosecuted for a school shooting perpetrated by their child. Gray is facing 29 charges related to the shooting, including two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of involuntary manslaughter, five counts of reckless conduct and 20 counts of child cruelty.

2:31