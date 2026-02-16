Metro Atlanta high school students lead walkouts against ICE

High school students across metro Atlanta walked out of class as part of a coordinated protest against ICE, citing fears over family separation, student detentions and limits on free speech. Despite warnings of disciplinary actions from school administrators, students said the walkouts reflect a long legacy of youth-led activism and a growing urgency to speak out, organize and vote. Credits: AJC | Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta | Telegram

1:58