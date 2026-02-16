Loading...
Metro Atlanta high school students lead walkouts against ICE

High school students across metro Atlanta walked out of class as part of a coordinated protest against ICE, citing fears over family separation, student detentions and limits on free speech. Despite warnings of disciplinary actions from school administrators, students said the walkouts reflect a long legacy of youth-led activism and a growing urgency to speak out, organize and vote. Credits: AJC | Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta | Telegram

AJC

Meet the Georgia high schoolers organizing walkouts, protests against ICE

Second ICE detention warehouse confirmed in Georgia

After ICE shootings, Georgia mulls stiffer penalties for obstructing police

McBath invokes son while grilling Bondi over Minnesota ICE shootings

The verdict is in: Is Atlanta really the Black mecca?

'I want my vote back': GOP Georgia town pushes back at proposed ICE detention center

Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.

What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026

The FBI raid at the Fulton County elections hub raises urgent questions about 2026. Credits: AJC|C-SPAN|AP|Fulton Co. PD|The Dan Bongino Show/X|Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE

The AJC's Greg Bluestein spoke with Rep. Akbar Ali, the youngest elected state lawmaker in Georgia, about recent ICE protests.

Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting

Hundreds gather in Atlanta for a vigil and protest after the ICE killing of Alex Pretti, calling for justice, solidarity and an end to ICE