Metro Atlanta high school students lead walkouts against ICE
High school students across metro Atlanta walked out of class as part of a coordinated protest against ICE, citing fears over family separation, student detentions and limits on free speech. Despite warnings of disciplinary actions from school administrators, students said the walkouts reflect a long legacy of youth-led activism and a growing urgency to speak out, organize and vote. Credits: AJC | Party for Socialism and Liberation Atlanta | Telegram
Her name was Marion King. Her story still matters.
Credits: SNCC|WSB-TV|Mario Tama, Megan Varner, Roberto Schmidt, Donald Uhrbrock/Getty Images|NARA|Jonathan King|georgiaarchives.org|mcgsincga.org|John Lewis|
What the FBI raid of the Fulton County election office means for 2026
The FBI raid at the Fulton County elections hub raises urgent questions about 2026. Credits: AJC|C-SPAN|AP|Fulton Co. PD|The Dan Bongino Show/X|Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgia’s youngest state lawmaker weighs in on students protesting ICE
The AJC's Greg Bluestein spoke with Rep. Akbar Ali, the youngest elected state lawmaker in Georgia, about recent ICE protests.
Hundreds gather calling for justice after Minneapolis ICE shooting
Hundreds gather in Atlanta for a vigil and protest after the ICE killing of Alex Pretti, calling for justice, solidarity and an end to ICE