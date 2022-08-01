BreakingNews
2022 Music Midtown festival canceled
Netflix Reports Largest Quarterly Loss of Subscribers

Netflix Reports Largest Quarterly Loss of Subscribers. CNET reports that Netflix lost fewer subscribers than expected last month, while also reporting a significant decrease in overall members. Earlier in 2022, Netflix reported its first decline in membership in over a decade. That subscriber dip was expected to plunge even deeper this quarter. On July 19, Netflix released its second-quarter report. According to the report, subscribers fell by 970,000 to reach a total of 220.67 subscribers in April through June. While it's the largest decline in members the company has ever reported, Netflix remains the world's dominant streaming-video subscription service. In April, Netflix had predicted losing 2 million members worldwide. It's tough, in some ways, losing 1 million and calling it success. But really, we're set up very well for the next year, Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEO, via CNET. On July 20, shares of Netflix were up 4% in premarket trading, reaching $209.72. Stock in the streaming giant has still lost two-thirds of its value in 2022. CNET reports that Netflix is now testing new schemes to increase its membership, including an account-sharing plan and a cheaper subscription with advertisements.

