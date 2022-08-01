Combined Shape Caption

Netflix Reports Largest , Quarterly Loss of Subscribers .Netflix Reports Largest , Quarterly Loss of Subscribers .CNET reports that Netflix lost fewer subscribers than expected last month, while also reporting a significant decrease in overall members.CNET reports that Netflix lost fewer subscribers than expected last month, while also reporting a significant decrease in overall members.Earlier in 2022, Netflix reported its first decline in membership in over a decade.That subscriber dip was expected to plunge even deeper this quarter. .On July 19, Netflix released its second-quarter report. .According to the report, subscribers fell by 970,000 to reach a total of 220.67 subscribers in April through June.While it's the largest decline in members the company has ever reported, Netflix remains the world's dominant streaming-video subscription service.In April, Netflix had predicted losing 2 million members worldwide.It's tough, in some ways, losing 1 million and calling it success. But really, we're set up very well for the next year, Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEO, via CNET.It's tough, in some ways, losing 1 million and calling it success. But really, we're set up very well for the next year, Reed Hastings, Netflix co-CEO, via CNET.On July 20, shares of Netflix were up 4% in premarket trading, reaching $209.72. .Stock in the streaming giant has still lost two-thirds of its value in 2022.CNET reports that Netflix is now testing new schemes to increase its membership, including an account-sharing plan and a cheaper subscription with advertisements.CNET reports that Netflix is now testing new schemes to increase its membership, including an account-sharing plan and a cheaper subscription with advertisements