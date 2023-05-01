Gwinnett County changes mailing address for water bill payments

Explore Public comment accepted on Gwinnett water resources project

The change is effective May 1, according to the Department of Water Resources. The address is only for mailing payments. It is not a physical location.

Customers who pay online through their bank should make sure the address is listed correctly, according to the county.

Bills can also be paid by phone at 678-376-6800, in person at 648 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville or online at Gwinnetth2o.com/PayMyBill.