Gwinnett County changes mailing address for water bill payments

Gwinnett County residents wishing to pay their water bills by mail will need to start using a new address today.
The address has changed to:
Gwinnett Water Resources
P.O. Box 105023
Atlanta, GA 30348-5203
The change is effective May 1, according to the Department of Water Resources. The address is only for mailing payments. It is not a physical location.
Customers who pay online through their bank should make sure the address is listed correctly, according to the county.
Bills can also be paid by phone at 678-376-6800, in person at 648 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville or online at Gwinnetth2o.com/PayMyBill.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
The Latest