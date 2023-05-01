X

Gwinnett County changes mailing address for water bill payments

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Gwinnett County residents wishing to pay their water bills by mail will need to start using a new address today.

The address has changed to:

Gwinnett Water Resources

P.O. Box 105023

Atlanta, GA 30348-5203

The change is effective May 1, according to the Department of Water Resources. The address is only for mailing payments. It is not a physical location.

Customers who pay online through their bank should make sure the address is listed correctly, according to the county.

Bills can also be paid by phone at 678-376-6800, in person at 648 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville or online at Gwinnetth2o.com/PayMyBill.

