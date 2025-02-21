News

Georgia Republican challenged on Trump agenda at Roswell town hall

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick faced boos and shouting during a town hall meeting in Roswell, Georgia, as hundreds of his constituents jeered the Republican for backing President Donald Trump’s cost-cutting agenda. Residents spoke out against McCormick supporting the budget-slashing initiatives by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, especially for the recent mass layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some voters shared their outrage by pressing McCormick on whether Trump was moving closer to "tyranny" as president.

1:26