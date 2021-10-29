Facebook Is Officially , Changing Its , Name to ‘Meta’.The Verge reports Facebook is rebranding.On Oct. 28, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media giant will now be known as Meta.The word "meta" comes from the Greek word for "beyond.".We are a company that builds technology to connect. Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy. , Mark Zuckerberg, CEO Meta, via company connect event.The rebrand is a part of ongoing efforts to shift away from being known as just a social media company.Zuckerberg reportedly doesn't believe the name Facebook totally encompasses what the company represents now.Zuckerberg reportedly doesn't believe the name Facebook totally encompasses what the company represents now.The name change comes as the company faces scrutiny due to information found in internal documents recently released by whistleblowers.The reports suggest the company's social media platforms have become a toxic place for teenagers, especially females.Anti-trust regulators continue to push for the company to be dissolved.Oculus also will be rebranded.Oculus Quest will now be known as the Meta Quest line, and the Oculus app will be called the Meta Quest app