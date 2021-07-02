E-scooter rider injured after gunfire erupts in Old Fourth Ward

The man took himself to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center after realizing he had been shot in the thigh, according to Atlanta police, who were called to the hospital about 4:30 p.m. He told officers he was riding an e-scooter in the area of Parkway and Felton drives when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.

The area is near Central Park and a few blocks west of the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.