E-scooter rider injured after gunfire erupts in Old Fourth Ward

A man on an e-scooter was injured when gunfire erupted in northeast Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.
The man took himself to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center after realizing he had been shot in the thigh, according to Atlanta police, who were called to the hospital about 4:30 p.m. He told officers he was riding an e-scooter in the area of Parkway and Felton drives when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.
The area is near Central Park and a few blocks west of the Beltline’s Eastside Trail.
Thursday’s shooting follows Lime’s announcement that it will bring 1,500 e-scooters and 500 e-bikes to Atlanta this summer after leaving the market in early 2020. The California-based company announced Thursday it has received a permit to operate and will be relaunching in the city, which had previously struggled to regulate the technology and safety concerns arose after some riders were killed.
The shooting is also the third to occur on an Atlanta road in as many days. On Wednesday, two other roadway shootings injured three people on opposite sides of the city.
Two men were shot about 2 p.m. while driving on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard in northwest Atlanta after hearing gunfire. It was not clear if the shots came from another vehicle.
Later that day, around 8:45 p.m., a woman riding in a friend’s car on I-20 was struck when a sedan pulled out in front of them and fired once near Boulevard in east Atlanta. The sedan quickly sped away following the shooting.
The circumstances surrounding all three shootings are still under investigation and police have not identified any suspects.
