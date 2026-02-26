A.M. ATL: High drama

Morning, y’all! I’m off to bum around Florida for a bit. Be nice to the A.M. ATL pinch hitters while I’m gone. I’ll say hi to the Live Baby Gator billboards along I-75 for you.
Let’s get to it.
The CEO of the High Museum of Art resigned this week amid allegations he stole about $600,000 from the organization over the last few years.
Leadership stressed they’re confident Lum allegedly worked alone.
“We want to be completely transparent with the public,” Woodruff CEO and President Hala Moddelmog told the AJC. “We have nothing to hide. This was one person and a unique opportunity at that executive level, and nothing has changed.”
U.S. Department of Energy awarded $26.5 billion to Georgia Power and Alabama Power, two subsidiaries of Atlanta-based Southern Co.
That’s the largest federal energy loan package ever.
❓ Did you know the largest nuclear plant in the country is in Georgia? Plant Vogtle sits near Waynesboro and has four reactors — two are newly built. Watch and learn how the facility delivers carbon-free electricity, a growing demand in the Southeast.
🧊 ICE finalized its $68 million purchase of a Hall County warehouse it plans to convert into an immigrant detention center. This is the second massive real estate buy by immigration officials in Georgia after a $129 million warehouse purchase in Social Circle earlier this year.
⚖️ Nathaniel Darnell, leader of the far-right Georgia Republican Assembly, was fined $500,000 and may be referred for criminal prosecution for his ties to the family behind First Liberty Building & Loan. The Georgia secretary of state’s office claims Darnell used religious and political rhetoric to steer clients toward First Liberty.
The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation released its 20th edition of its “Places in Peril” list, which highlights 10 historic properties at risk of demolition, decay or redevelopment.
Odds are high no matter where you live in Georgia, you’ve seen at least one of these places in person. They include, among others:
Before you get too sad, some places previously on the list credit their inclusion with a renewed interest in their preservation. There’s still hope.
In 1900, renowned scholar, journalist, sociologist and activist W.E.B. Du Bois presented a collection of art, photography and data visualizations at the Exposition Universelle in Paris.
See it for yourself: Clark Atlanta University will unveil “W.E.B. Du Bois Revisited: Re-imagining Du Bois’ work from ‘The Exhibit of American Negroes,’” at the university’s museum beginning this Friday. Learn more here.
Feb. 26, 1926
Greb to have 1 pound advantage in his bout with Tiger Flowers. Harry Greb, world’s middleweight champion, will have a one-pound advantage over his challenger, Tiger Flowers, in their fifteen-round title match at Madison Square Garden Friday night. At the official weighing in Friday Greb scaled 159 1-2, Flowers 158 1-2.
Flowers, a Savannah native, would go on to become the first Black middleweight champion, defeating Greb in front of a crowd of more than 16,000 and defending the title in a rematch months later.
