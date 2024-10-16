GBI: Alleged school shooter planned attack, received rifle for Christmas

Colt Gray is charged with four counts of murder. During the hearing, the judge ruled that there was probable cause for Colin Gray’s charges and the case can proceed to trial. His father, Colin Gray, is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children. Additional charges are expected to be filed against Colt Gray, the GBI said.

In the notebook, Beyer said Colt Gray had various writings and drawings that appeared to be a plan for how to execute the shooting. The sketches included drawings of Gray’s second period classroom and additional writings in which he estimated casualty counts.

Authorities said Gray’s mother had grown increasingly worried about her son’s access to firearms, regularly imploring his father, Colin Gray, to keep the weapons locked up.

“She had indicated to both of them that she wanted the weapons locked away so they were not accessible,” GBI Special Agent Kelsey Ward said on the stand.

Gray’s parents had sought to get him counseling in the weeks leading up to the shooting, but that never materialized, investigators learned.

The weapon used in the shooting, a SIG Sauer M400, was purchased by Colin Gray in November 2023, as a Christmas gift for his son. The elder Gray later bought his son a tactical vest, ammunition and sights for the weapon, agents testified. Colin Gray also told investigators that he bought his son larger magazines for the rifle, after Colt Gray requested it.

On the stand, Beyer read excerpts from Colt Gray’s notebook describing how the high schooler planned to carry out the attack.

“Walk from first to the bathroom, so I’ll set my bag down, open it, put on a vest, take a moment or two to stay calm and really think about if I want to do this,” Beyer read from the notebook. “Take out the poster covering the rifle, take out rifle and prop it against the stall. Vest should be on at this point, get out gloves, put them on, they are in your backpack.”

Gray took the bus to school that morning, but couldn’t conceal the entire gun in his backpack.

“We determined that the rifle was protruding out of the bookbag and the part of the rifle that was protruding from the bookbag was concealed with a rolled-up poster board,” Beyer testified.

At a quick glance, it appeared Colt Gray was simply transporting a school project, he said. In the notebook, Gray wrote about putting on his gloves, ensuring they were on tight, before checking the magazine slots on his vest.

The notebook also included a reminder to make sure the sight was on, his vest was on tight and to “Put on hat, make sure hair is out of your face.”

Gray entered the school and went to his first period class on G Hall, where he didn't talk to any other students, the agent said.

Gray entered the school and went to his first period class on G Hall, where he didn’t talk to any other students, the agent said. Around 8:30 a.m., he asked his first period teacher to use the bathroom and entered the G Hall restroom before he returned to the classroom after a few minutes.

After first period, Gray left the classroom and headed to J Hall for his second period class. After sitting down in the classroom, Gray took out a black notebook and placed it on his desk and was seen through video surveillance using his phone.

At around 9:54 a.m., Gray again asked permission to use the bathroom, taking his backpack but leaving the black notebook behind. Investigators say Gray prepared for the shooting in the first stall of the restroom.

He exited the bathroom at 10:21 a.m., wearing yellow gloves, with the white poster board now wrapped across his lower torso concealing something. He returned to his second period classroom, stood outside but the door was locked so he knocked on the door.

Beyer said a student approached the door, looked through the window at Gray before the student put his hand on his mouth and called the teacher, who approached the door. The teacher told students to go to the corner of the classroom. The teacher then pressed the button to initiate a school lockdown.

Gray turned left and went to another classroom and opened fire. Beyer said about six to seven people were injured in the classroom, including Christian Angulo who was shot and killed.

After shooting into the classroom, Gray ran down J Hall where he encountered teacher Cristina Irimie. He fired several rounds, killing her, agents said. Gray continued on to I Hall, which intersects J Hall where he encountered Coach Richard Aspinwall and another coach before discharging multiple rounds at both coaches, killing Aspinwall and injuring the other coach.

Gray then returned to J Hall. Once he reached the end of the hall, he turned around and saw Mason Schermerhorn exiting the bathroom before he allegedly shot and killed him. After shooting Schermerhorn, officers arrived to J Hall, where they encountered Gray who surrendered to authorities.

Beyer said the notebook also contained a page that estimated how many people Gray expected to shoot, killed and injured during the shooting. In total, Gray estimated between the school hallway and two classrooms to shoot and kill 21 to 26 people and injure eight to eleven people.