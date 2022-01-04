Betty White, dead at 99 .TMZ reported the iconic actress and comedian died New Year's Eve.She was only weeks away from her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. .White held one of the longest-running television careers.She is most known for her role as Rose on the hit sitcom "The Golden Girls,".She is most known for her role as Rose on the hit sitcom "The Golden Girls,".and as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," before landing the lead role on "The Betty White Show.".and as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," before landing the lead role on "The Betty White Show.".According to TMZ, White has more than 150 acting credits to her name, including "The Love Boat,".According to TMZ, White has more than 150 acting credits to her name, including "The Love Boat,"."That '70s Show," "Hot in Cleveland," "Boston Legal" and many more. ."That '70s Show," "Hot in Cleveland," "Boston Legal" and many more. .White won five Primetime Emmy Awards for her time on "Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and an appearance on "SNL.".White won five Primetime Emmy Awards for her time on "Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and an appearance on "SNL.".She also has Screen Actors Guild Awards and a 2012 Grammy.She also has Screen Actors Guild Awards and a 2012 Grammy.Rest In peace, 1922 - 2021