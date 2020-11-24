With another election looming, Fulton announces plans for presidential recount

About 50 workers will use 13 scanners to tally, which is different from the state-requested hand recount earlier this month. The Republican-run state certified the election results Friday.

This comes as Fulton runs two early voting operations ahead of the Dec. 1 election.

During the recount, there will be an observation area for the public and the press. Each of the political parties recognized by Georgia Secretary of State for this recount — the Republican, Democrat and Libertarian parties — will be allowed two designated monitors per Secretary of State rules.

The news release said Fulton intends to livestream the recount process but provided no URL. The last recount was streamed on the county’s YouTube page.