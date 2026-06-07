Drug deal turns deadly at College Park apartment complex, police say

One man dies in a shooting, and another man is injured and taken to the hospital, officials said.

One man dies in a shooting, and another man is injured and taken to the hospital, officials said.

Upon arrival around 10 p.m., police found a man inside a vehicle at 3100 Godby Road with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said in a news release. He died at the scene.

A suspected drug deal that escalated into violence Saturday night left one man dead and another injured at an apartment complex in College Park, police said.

The other victim at the scene was taken to the hospital and treated for unspecified injuries, officials said. No updates as to his condition were provided. Neither man’s identity was released by police.

The Manchester Ridge apartment complex where the shooting took place, formerly the South Hampton Estates, was among 272 of the metro area’s persistently dangerous complexes, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Dangerous Dwellings” investigation tracking serious crimes and other hazards tenants face.

According to the investigation, College Park police reported 182 crimes at the complex’s two addresses from 2017-2023, including 44 aggravated assaults, most of which involved a gun; and homicides in July 2017, March 2019 and June 2020. There were also 11 robberies, a carjacking and an arson, according to the report.

This is a developing story. Please return to the AJC for updates.