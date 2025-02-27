Breaking: Shelter-in-place order for area around Howell Mill Road due to gas leak
Shelter-in-place order for area around Howell Mill Road due to gas leak

Atlanta fire crews responded to 1800 Howell Mill Road after reports of a natural gas leak, officials said.

By
Updated 32 minutes ago

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the area of Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta due to a natural gas leak.

An Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson said crews responded at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to 1800 Howell Mill Road.

“We recommend people in the area shelter-in-place as Atlanta Gas Light works to repair the 6-inch high-pressure leak,” Anaré Holmes said in an email.

The issue has closed the southbound I-75 exit to Howell Mill, which is shut down between the interstate and Defoor Avenue, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. A strong odor could also be smelled nearby on Northside Drive.

A spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Motorists should use Northside Drive as an alternate, according to the traffic center. Holmes said traffic is being rerouted to avoid Holly Street to the I-75 overpass.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist is at the scene.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

