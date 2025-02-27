Shelter-in-place order for area around Howell Mill Road due to gas leak

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the area of Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta due to a natural gas leak.

An Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson said crews responded at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to 1800 Howell Mill Road.

“We recommend people in the area shelter-in-place as Atlanta Gas Light works to repair the 6-inch high-pressure leak,” Anaré Holmes said in an email.