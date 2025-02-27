Shelter-in-place order for area around Howell Mill Road due to gas leak

A shelter-in-place order is in effect in the area of Howell Mill Road in northwest Atlanta due to a natural gas leak.
An Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesperson said crews responded at about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to 1800 Howell Mill Road.
“We recommend people in the area shelter-in-place as Atlanta Gas Light works to repair the 6-inch high-pressure leak,” Anaré Holmes said in an email.
The issue has closed the southbound I-75 exit to Howell Mill, which is shut down between the interstate and Defoor Avenue, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. A strong odor could also be smelled nearby on Northside Drive.
A spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Motorists should use Northside Drive as an alternate, according to the traffic center. Holmes said traffic is being rerouted to avoid Holly Street to the I-75 overpass.
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution photojournalist is at the scene.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate
Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.
MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?
Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.
CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister
Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake