A.M. ATL: To ban phones in school, or not to ban?

APALACHEE FAMILIES WEIGH IN ON PHONES AND SAFETY

Credit: Dreamstime/TNS Credit: Dreamstime/TNS

A statewide ban on cellphones for K-8 students in Georgia public schools is making its way to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk. The intent behind the bill, which has bipartisan support, is clear: Phones can be a dangerous distraction.

“This is indeed … the first and only school safety bill, true school safety bill, that we’ve heard this year,” Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, said last week.

But some families of Apalachee High School students have a different insight. They say the bill could actually make schools less safe, and they’re urging Kemp to veto it.

Some keys to their argument, which they laid out in a press conference last week:

Phones can be a literal lifeline: One AHS mother said her daughter texted her on the day of the deadly Sept. 4 school shooting, urging her to call 911. Others said texts from students were the first notification they got that something was wrong.

Some say it doesn't get to the root of the issue: Some family members said a ban won't be able to do what other legislation, like gun control measures, could. A woman whose sister goes to AHS said the ban "ignores the very real and present dangers our communities face."

Kemp and other Georgia leaders say school safety has been a top priority this legislative session. Lawmakers are also considering a bill that would create tax credits for safe gun storage, and another that would establish a database of school threats.

The 2025 legislative session ends Friday, but it it could be weeks before Kemp makes a final decision.

UP IN THE SKY, IT’S A TARIFF WARNING

Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS Credit: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

“Tariffs are a tax on hardworking Americans”

“Tariffs are a tax at the gas pump.”

“Tariffs are a tax on your grocery bill.”

You may have noticed some digital billboards popping up around Atlanta (and around the country) warning about the consequences of President Donald Trump’s ongoing tariff war.

They come to us courtesy of Canadian officials, who are calling it “an educational campaign to inform Americans of the economic impacts of tariffs.”

Where the tariffs stand now

Since taking office in January, Trump has repeatedly threatened steep tariffs on goods from Canada and other countries. Have they actually gone into effect? Yes and no. It’s complicated, but the President is set to announce a slate of retaliatory tariffs on Wednesday, an event he’s calling “Liberation Day.”

🔎 The AJC has an extremely helpful guide on the tariffs. The full list of pending and enacted tariffs cover goods from critical industries, including cars and auto parts, steel and aluminum, pharmaceuticals and more.

GRIEF FROM LITHUANIA TO GEORGIA

Three of the four American soldiers who went missing in the eastern European nation of Lithuania last week have been found dead, and the fate of the fourth remains unknown, according to the U.S. military.

The four soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah.

The group was reported missing during a training exercise last week. The M88A2 Hercules vehicle they were operating was then found submerged in a bog.

Hundreds of U.S. soldiers, Navy divers and others were involved in the rescue effort.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏠 The battle over short-term rental regulations is gaining steam again at Atlanta City Hall. Under the current proposal, owners would have to obtain a city permit before listing rentals on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

🚪 U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams stepped down as the chair of Georgia Democratic Party after pressure from donors, activists and elected officials who questioned whether a sitting lawmaker should occupy the spot.

⚕️Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspended her bid for Georgia governor, telling the AJC she’s focusing on her husband’s health as he undergoes treatment for complications from a recent cancer diagnosis.

IT’S PEACHTREE TIME!

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today’s the day! Registration for the Peachtree Road Race is now open. Atlanta Track Club members are guaranteed admission, but for everyone else, it’s back to the lottery.

The nail-biting Peachtree lottery system was put on pause during the pandemic, but admission has ramped back up.

The AJC is the place to be for all things Peachtree.

A HECKUVA YEAR AT TECH

Well, well! It seems Georgia Tech is the place to be. Tech received a record-high number of applications for the upcoming school year. In the spirit of things, let’s look at the numbers:

67,000 applications received

8,500 prospective first-year admittances

5,500 additional transfer admittances

128 Georgia counties represented among admitted students (out of 159, which is pretty great!)

44% of admitted students plan to study engineering

12% of admitted students are first-generation, meaning neither parent earned a four-year degree

NEWS BITES

Women’s NCAA Final Four is all No. 1 seeds and No. 2 UConn

Powerhouse UConn wouldn’t be denied against No. 1 seed USC. Now they’ll join UCLA, South Carolina and Texas in Tampa on Friday.

The 404 Collective and The Athlete’s Foot are releasing a limited-edition “404 Day!” Adidas sneaker in celebration of Atlanta

Are you feeling sneaker envy?

Why the Tush Push is the hottest topic at the NFL League meetings

If you’re still not sure what a Tush Push is and you’re too afraid to ask, I encourage you to enjoy the peace of not knowing.

Atlantans form 50,000-person queue for tickets to the inaugural Panda Fest

It’s a panda-themed food festival. Just panda-themed! Not panda-containing.

ON THIS DATE

April 1, 1988

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Constitution: This year, like every year, a special blend of classic Coke sits on Atlanta supermarket shelves ... However, it seems the kosher Coke on the shelves at Kroger and A&P that display the symbolic letter “K” on the bottle cap — signifying that it is kosher — does not have the blessing of the local rabbinical association.

During Passover, some Jewish people avoid anything made with certain grains, and that includes darn-it’s-really-in-everything corn syrup. Back in 1988, there was a minor shemozzle about whether local Coke products were kosher for Passover. It came down to which rabbinical association did the inspection.

ONE MORE THING

