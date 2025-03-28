Family IDs 1 of 4 Georgia soldiers missing in Lithuania as new husband, father

“We are waiting here at home to get the updates,” said Edvin Rene Franco, who told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday that his son was among the missing. “I don’t want to see the news. I’m just still waiting patiently at home.”

U.S. Lt. Col. Angel Tomko previously said all four soldiers were part of the 1st Brigade of the 3rd Infantry Division stationed at Fort Stewart near Savannah.

Franco, a tank mechanic, and his three companions had been working to bring back another Army vehicle near Pabradė, a city in eastern Lithuania, according to family and military officials.

The 25-year-old sergeant was on his third deployment since joining the Army in 2018, and had been in Lithuania since January, his father said.

Credit: Credit: Franco family Credit: Credit: Franco family

The Army has described the ongoing work to locate the soldiers as a “recovery effort” made more difficult by the muddy terrain. The Francos are holding out hope that their soldier will be alive when the massive vehicle is recovered.

“We have faith that he’ll be back,” his father said.

Just five months ago, Edvin Francisco Franco welcomed his first son with his wife of one year, his father said. He was the first of his two siblings to get married and buy a house, his father said. He was working his way to the American dream.

That was why he joined the Army, said his father, who lives in California. From childhood, his son dreamed of “being somebody,” gaining valuable skills and having a family, Edvin Rene Franco said.

Credit: Credit: Franco family Credit: Credit: Franco family

The Army said it has brought in cranes, a slurry pump and more than 30 tons of gravel, as well as engineers and help from the Polish and Lithuanian armed forces, in its effort to pull up the armored vehicle.

“The area around the site is incredibly wet and marshy and doesn’t support the weight of the equipment needed for the recovery,” Army officials said Friday.

The work continues around the clock to drain water and dredge mud, the Army said. But that has been slow and difficult due to groundwater seepage, officials added.

In a statement Thursday, Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, 3rd Infantry Division Commander, said the situation is “gut-wrenching for the entire 3rd Infantry Division.”

“Our hearts are with the families of our missing soldiers and all of Raider Brigade during this difficult time, both forward and here at home,” Norrie said.

He added: “Words cannot express our gratitude to all who have dedicated countless hours to the ongoing search and recovery efforts in ensuring our soldiers are found.”