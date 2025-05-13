A.M. ATL: Beep beep!

Morning, y’all! You may see a lot more “For Sale” signs around town this season. No, people aren’t leaving en masse. Why would they? It‘s delightful here! The market has shifted, and the age of sellers getting exactly what they want, when they want, is over. Rejoice, buyers! You no longer have to engage in hand-to-hand combat to field an offer.

Let‘s get to it.

BEEP ON THE BELTLINE

Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC Credit: Katelyn Myrick/AJC

The Atlanta Beltline wants to launch a $3 million pilot program to bring self-driving vehicles to, or at least near, the Beltline’s Westside Trail.

Leaders want to get the project off the ground in time for the FIFA World Cup games next summer.

The vehicles would act like shuttles, operating between MARTA and the Beltline but not on the actual trail.

The cars will be provided by Beep, a Florida-based company. That‘s a very friendly name for something as scary as autonomous vehicles.

How does it beeping work? Because I am a worrywart, I looked up the autonomous driving technology Beep shuttles use. I’m no expert but was pleased to see the Oxa software used by Beep employs cameras, radar and lidar to sense the world around it. If you want to really ruin your day, look up tests of autonomous vehicles that rely on cameras alone. Looks like Beep also emphasizes disability accessibility, and we love that.

POLICE ALREADY PREPPING FOR WORLD CUP SAFETY

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Speaking of the World Cup, Atlanta police will face some unique challenges next summer. Atlanta hasn’t been on such an international stage since the 1996 Olympics, which was deeply marred by an act of terrorism.

Most police don’t have a lot of experience planning for an event of this scale. About 300,000 people are expected to pour into the metro area next June and July.

Some visitors may not speak English or understand local customs. Atlanta police are thinking of ways to improve communication with these fans.

Police also want to minimize the chance visitors could be affected by everyday crime. A higher police presence may work, but done in a way that preserves a welcoming atmosphere.

🔎 READ MORE: What else police are planning to keep World Cup festivities safe

TO DUST YOU SHALL RETURN

Credit: Courtesy Oakland Cemetery Credit: Courtesy Oakland Cemetery

Starting in July, Georgians will have a new option for their final arrangements. Terramation is a burial option that amounts to, in so many words, human composting.

How it works: A body is buried in a special container, sometimes with other organic matter. When nature takes its course, families are left with soil they can use to plant a tree, fertilize a garden, or do whatever respectful soil-related activity they choose.

Georgia is now one of a few states, including California, Colorado and Washington, that have legalized the process. Proponents say it‘s an earth friendly alternative to cremation, which creates greenhouse gas byproducts. Also, there’s something profound about becoming one with the dirt.

If feeding the Earth that formed you sounds too tame and reasonable, for a few thousand dollars you can also blast your ashes into space. Seriously, look it up. I’m goin’ up yonder, indeed!

🔎 READ MORE: Why ‘human composting’ is growing in popularity

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🐘 Insurance Commissioner John King jumped into Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. King, the first Hispanic leader elected to statewide political office in Georgia, is fronting his military service and law enforcement background as key strengths.

🚢 The U.S. and China have reached a 90-day tariff truce, and some Chinese-made goods are already surging back into the shipping stream. Some of the industries getting the biggest boost: footwear, apparel and travel.

🌱 Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation protecting megacorporation Bayer from lawsuits related to its popular weed killer Roundup. Some 181,000 lawsuits have been filed, alleging Roundup’s key ingredient causes cancer. The new rules give Bayer more ammunition against claims that it failed to warn customers about associated risks.

🌍 President Donald Trump opened his four-day Mideast trip on Tuesday by paying a visit to Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for talks on U.S. efforts to dismantle Iran’s nuclear program, end the war in Gaza, hold down oil prices and more.

FOR THOSE THAT DON’T KNOW AND AT THIS POINT ARE TOO AFRAID TO ASK: EMOLUMENTS

Credit: Ben Curtis/AP Credit: Ben Curtis/AP

President Trump is poised to accept a tricked-out luxury jet from the ruling family of Qatar to use as Air Force One. That‘s triggered, among other worries, some discourse about the Emoluments Clause. No need to do a sheepish Google — we got you:

Emolument:

a compensation for employment or holding office that can be a fee, salary, profit, advantage or even a fancy expensive giftie.

The Emoluments Clause:

The U.S. Constitution outlines emoluments in two ways: one for international exchanges and one for domestic.

From Article I, which deals with international exchanges:

No Title of Nobility shall be granted by the United States: And no Person holding any Office of Profit or Trust under them, shall, without the Consent of the Congress, accept of any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State.

🔎 READ MORE: How Congress has tried to further define and regulate foreign gifts

NEWS BITES

ON THIS DATE

May 13, 1895

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

From the front page of The Atlanta Journal: “There are cities which seem blessed by all natural advantages; and cities which are blessed by none, save the natural vigor and enterprise of her citizens. If I should choose between a city upon which nature scemed [sic] to smile in every way and a city whose pluck and enterprise and dominant will were the forces to carry her through, but which had no natural advantages, I should choose the latter. Such a city is Atlanta.”

Uhhhhh. Thanks, man visiting from Memphis to speak to a Currency Convention delegation in Atlanta. You’re ... too kind?

ONE MORE THING

Most modern car horn beeps are made up of two tones, but the musical interval they’re tuned to can vary. I just went out and beeped mine. It‘s a minor third — fairly standard. What‘s yours? There will be a quiz.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.