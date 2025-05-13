August Elliott says he’d never thought much about what he’d like done with his body after his death.

Then, about two years ago, Elliott’s father died after a long battle with cancer. As he grieved, Elliott — a 58-year-old Sandy Springs resident — was also thrust into tying up the loose ends of his father’s life. That included cleaning out his home, but also figuring out what to do with his father’s remains.

Elliott said his dad had purchased a policy to cover the cost of cremation, but he still had to secure a plot and arrange a burial. All the logistics led Elliott to explore what other end-of-life options are out there.

That’s when he said he came across a story about “human composting,” or “terramation,” as it’s sometimes called. With the help of microbes, organic matter and specialized vessels, the process speeds up the natural decomposition of human remains. At the end of the process, families are left with nutrient-rich soil they can use to garden, plant trees or donate to conservation lands.

Now, Elliott and other Georgians interested in giving back to Earth after death could soon do it here in the Peach State.

On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed Senate Bill 241, which officially recognizes human composting as a legal method for disposing of a deceased person’s body in Georgia.