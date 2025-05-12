Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Southwest Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.
The proposal was made Monday at a specially called meeting of the Atlanta Transit Link Authority. ABI is seeking $1.75 million from the ATL for the 12-month pilot, which would feature four driverless vehicles from Beep.
“We know that FIFA’s coming and we want to be ready for it,” ABI senior transportation engineer Shaun Green said.
Beep, based in Florida, has created driverless shuttle buses. Beltline officials said Monday they’ve been working with the company for two years to develop a project in Atlanta.
ABI plans to start service in January, if the funding is approved.
The Beep vehicles would operate between MARTA and the Beltline, but not on the trail.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: AJC
Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.
Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell
The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.
From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’
Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV