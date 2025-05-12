Atlanta Beltline seeks funding for driverless vehicle pilot program

The Atlanta Beltline plans a $3 million pilot program that will bring autonomous vehicles to the Southwest Trail in advance of next year’s FIFA World Cup games.

The proposal was made Monday at a specially called meeting of the Atlanta Transit Link Authority. ABI is seeking $1.75 million from the ATL for the 12-month pilot, which would feature four driverless vehicles from Beep.

“We know that FIFA’s coming and we want to be ready for it,” ABI senior transportation engineer Shaun Green said.