Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

For some sellers, that shift has placed them on their back heels. Roughly 62% of all metro Atlanta home sales in the first quarter of 2025 involved sellers offering concessions to seal the deal, which real estate brokerage firm Redfin found was one of the highest rates in the country.

Kristen Jones, owner of Re/Max Around Atlanta, said the market has returned closer to prepandemic norms, meaning buyers likely won’t throw caution to the wind to prevail in bidding wars like in years past.

“It’s normal for buyers to want to inspect the property, to have it appraised to make sure that they know what they’re buying,” she said. “During the pandemic when rates were so low and everything was just pandemonium, they weren’t doing that.”

‘Lock-in effect’

The housing market is a seasonal business, slowing for hibernation in the winter before reawakening each spring. This year has been no different. A little more than 5,000 homes were sold last month in the 12-county metro, according to Georgia MLS. In high-quality school zones, it can be tough for buyers to stave off competition, said Pam Gebhardt, an associate broker with Re/Max Around Atlanta.

“The sellers are still in control, mainly because people are gravitated to particular schools, especially in the spring market,” said Gebhardt, who primarily works along the Ga. 400 corridor and north Fulton.

Bill Adams, president of Adams Realtors, sees similar trends in Atlanta‘s competitive intown neighborhoods.

As the real estate cliche goes, it’s all about “location, location, location,” and intown enclaves sought after for their schools, walkability and neighborhood appeal are still tough for buyers to enter.

“The supply and demand is completely out of whack in town,” he said. “There’s way more people looking for property than there are properties for sale because it’s a constrained market.”

Real estate brokers say the wistful hope that interest rates will return to the pandemic’s historic lows are keeping homeowners in place. Often called the “lock-in effect,” owners who secured an interest rate below 4% are hesitant to make a change because average rates have been stuck north of 6% since late 2022, following the homebuying frenzy.

As of May 8, the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. was just shy of 6.8%.

“Unless somebody is forced to move — forced like getting transferred or something unusual — the lock-in effect is still a big factor,” Gebhardt said. “They know that they’re not going to get a better loan.”

Those historic-low interest rates might never come again.

“People have come to realize that they can’t sit on the bench forever if their home or their current living situation doesn’t fit their lifestyle any longer,” Jones said. “It’s mostly a matter of time, since you can only wait so long.”

Brewing uncertainty

Experts say timing the market with a home purchase is a difficult task, especially since buying a house is usually most people’s biggest purchase. As a result, buyers tend to be sensitive to changing economic times. “It doesn’t take much for a buyer to hit pause,” said LeCain, the Alpharetta broker. He and other brokers said the fast-changing tariff environment — and the economic uncertainty it spurred — has weakened buyer sentiment, which places additional pressure on sellers trying to close a deal. Adams said it’s too soon to tell whether tariff-related economic anxiety has disrupted any home sales, but he said trade wars are an “existential threat.”

Credit: Miguel Martinez Credit: Miguel Martinez

John Hunt, chief analyst for Southeast-focused data firm MarketNSight, said tariffs on construction materials will likely impact home renovations and new projects before hitting the market for existing homes. “Builders might blink first, because right now I’m not seeing the negative on the sales side,” Hunt said. “But there are rumblings.” Even though the Atlanta area’s housing inventory has improved, Hunt said the country has faced a huge housing shortage since the Great Recession of 2007-09 virtually halted all construction. Despite a growing population, homebuilding has yet to keep up, so Hunt doesn’t expect macroeconomic headwinds to derail homebuying activity. Adams also said the current situation is unlikely to replicate the aftermath of the Great Recession, which saw home values plummet and foreclosures spike. “With the whole (Great Recession) meltdown, the brakes just hit. It was like a brick wall, and things just stopped completely,” Adams said. “I don’t see that happening this time.”

Metro Atlanta’s housing market in April

Active listings: 20,409

20,409 Homes sold: 5,084

5,084 Median sales price: $409,900

$409,900 Sales compared to a year ago: 4% decrease

4% decrease Median sales price compared to a year ago: 1.2% increase

1.2% increase Homes listed compared to a year ago: 49.2% increase

Includes data for 12 counties centered on Atlanta

Source: Georgia Multiple Listing Service