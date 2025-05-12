Taco Mac has closed its original location in the heart of Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood after more than 45 years, the company announced.
The 1006 North Highland Ave. NE location opened in 1979 and spawned a chain that now has 28 locations across Georgia and the Southeast, according to a news release. The brand, known for its Buffalo wings and large draft beer selection, is owned by the Nashville-based restaurant group Fresh Hospitality, which also owns Mary Mac’s Tea Room and the Vortex Bar and Grill.
In recent years, the company has closed multiple long-running Taco Mac restaurants. The Decatur location shuttered permanently in 2023 after more than two decades. The Lindbergh location closed in 2021.
The Virginia-Highland Taco Mac will transition into a Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint, a burger chain based in Virginia with more than 20 locations in the Southeast, according to the news release. It will be the first Jack Brown’s location in Georgia.
“We are incredibly proud of what began in Virginia-Highland 46 years ago. As we continue to evolve and grow, a part of our hearts will always remain on the corner of N. Highland and Virginia,” Harold Martin Jr., CEO of Taco Mac and Fresh Hospitality, said in a prepared statement.
Taco Mac representatives did not provide an explanation for the closure, but the news release noted it “reflects a thoughtful evolution of Taco Mac’s long-term strategy.” Employees impacted by the closure have been offered positions at other Taco Mac locations, the release said.
More than 20 Taco Mac locations remain open around the metro Atlanta area.
