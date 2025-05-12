Taco Mac has closed its original location in the heart of Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood after more than 45 years, the company announced.

The 1006 North Highland Ave. NE location opened in 1979 and spawned a chain that now has 28 locations across Georgia and the Southeast, according to a news release. The brand, known for its Buffalo wings and large draft beer selection, is owned by the Nashville-based restaurant group Fresh Hospitality, which also owns Mary Mac’s Tea Room and the Vortex Bar and Grill.

In recent years, the company has closed multiple long-running Taco Mac restaurants. The Decatur location shuttered permanently in 2023 after more than two decades. The Lindbergh location closed in 2021.