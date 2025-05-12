News

The hidden river under the world's busiest airport

The Flint River runs beneath the runways of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport. Many residents are unaware Georgia's second longest river begins in College Park because it is hidden under urban development. AJC's Emma Hurt meets with environmental advocates and airport employees to learn about the Flint River, it's relationship to the airport and what's being done to preserve it. Credits: AJC | Arc Gis | National Integrated Drought Information System | Getty Images

1:51