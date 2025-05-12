error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

The hidden river under the world's busiest airport

The Flint River runs beneath the runways of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world's busiest airport. Many residents are unaware Georgia's second longest river begins in College Park because it is hidden under urban development. AJC's Emma Hurt meets with environmental advocates and airport employees to learn about the Flint River, it's relationship to the airport and what's being done to preserve it. Credits: AJC | Arc Gis | National Integrated Drought Information System | Getty Images

Atlanta airport retains ‘world’s busiest’ crown in 2024
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Why Uber ‘Black’ drivers face tickets for some pickups at Atlanta airport

Crisis pregnancy centers are growing in the South. Many without state medical licenses

Credits: AJC|CPC Map|Alpha Preg. Ctr.|BFR Medical|HW Ctr.|YCR Ctr.|CareNet|LC Med. Clin.|SH Preg. Med. Ctr.|Getty|NCRP|SCDJ|WaPo|The 19th|OCJ|Orl. Wk.|Times U

LeBron James enters Barbie's world in history-making fashion

LeBron James as a "Kenbassador." Credits: AJC | AP | Mattel | Warner Bros | Getty | @sleeks_plus3, @thedampolo / TikTok | @nicekicks / X | Brooke Howard / AJC

They voted for Trump and now their son is in ICE detention

2024 Trump voters Martín Verdi and Débora Rey's green card holder son is being held by ICE. Credits: AJC | AP | Getty | NPR | The Guardian | Miami Herald | GBH

