ajc logo
X

5 things to know about... sentencing

Credit: Mandi Albright / AJC

Combined ShapeCaption
According to the American Bar Association, this is the sentencing process, which happens post-trial.

Credit: Mandi Albright / AJC

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top