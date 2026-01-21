Loading...
News

The ultimate severe weather supply guide for the South

From Atlanta to the rest of the metro and statewide, Georgians know how quickly winter storms, tornadoes and flooding can develop. Stocking up on water, shelf‑stable foods, batteries, blankets and other essentials ensures you’re ready if the power goes out. Here's how smart preparation helps people across the South stay safe and comfortable through severe weather events. Credits: AJC | AP

1:30
AJC | 54 minutes ago

Winter storm watch issued as state braces for ‘significant’ weekend ice, snow

Today's Video Headlines

The ultimate severe weather supply guide for the South

54m ago

How one man turned a 101‑year‑old church into a Trump shrine

FROM

Saving lives one stroke at a time: How Swemschool is changing swim access in Atlanta

Downtown Atlanta parking lot will be a $5 billion bet on the city’s future

More Videos

Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 2

Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 2

Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 1

Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 1

FROM

‘Urban Horseman’ defies odds to bring horse culture to Atlanta

Urban Horseman Brandon Fulton talks with AJC’s Ernie Suggs Credits: Fox 5|WSB-TV |Warner Bros.|Abbey Cutrer/AJC|Brandon Fulton

Is bigger better? Buc-ee’s expansion raises big questions

Credits: AJC|Bucees/IG|Getty|Buc-ee's|ANJax47Fox30/YT|7DoS|NC EJN|News4SA|TomF/FB|Barc-ee's B&C|Born United|dunnhumby|H.Shin/AJC|S.Peacock/AJC|Houston Chronicle