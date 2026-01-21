News
The ultimate severe weather supply guide for the South
From Atlanta to the rest of the metro and statewide, Georgians know how quickly winter storms, tornadoes and flooding can develop. Stocking up on water, shelf‑stable foods, batteries, blankets and other essentials ensures you’re ready if the power goes out. Here's how smart preparation helps people across the South stay safe and comfortable through severe weather events. Credits: AJC | AP
1:30
AJC | 54 minutes ago
Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 2
Rise of Downtown ATL LOOP 1
