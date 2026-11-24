Morning, y’all! For as long as I’ve worked in news, this time of year has hailed a predictable pattern of coverage. Holiday travel is always especially bad for some reason or another (this year it’s fuel prices and outages). Food and gifts are more expensive than they were last year (yep, Atlanta grocery prices are soaring). Oh, and the weather’s going to be weird (possible rain here, and winds up north that could ground the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons). It’s tradition!
Let’s get to it.
SMILE FOR THE AI AIRPORT CAMERAS
Traveling this week? Look sharp, because Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has enhanced its camera surveillance network with artificial intelligence.
The upgrades are part of a $4 million airport tech investment in AI-powered video analytics, biometric hardware improvements and technology infrastructure.
About 7,000 cameras currently monitor the airport.
A new “AI overlay” feature can identify people on security cameras based on appearance-based searches like, as the airport’s chief information officer suggested, “red hat and blue jacket.”
Law enforcement and security can use the system to find footage for investigations, or in response to open records requests.
ATL has been using AI for a while now. In 2018, the airport implemented AI-powered biometric technology.
Measles is no longer a thing of the past in the U.S., with nearly 6,100 measles cases so far in 2026 and 11 measles-associated deaths.
Georgia’s avoided the worst of it, but infectious disease experts say the state is still at risk.
We’re already seeing an increase: There have been 28 confirmed measles cases so far this year. It sounds manageable, but that figure is almost triple last year’s and higher than the last six years combined.
Lower childhood vaccination rates are a red flag: Georgia’s kindergarten vaccination rate has fallen over the last decade, though it did recover slightly from its COVID-era low.
About 89% of kindergarteners in the state received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine during the last school year.
That’s well below the recommended vaccination rate of 95%, which ensures a disease is unlikely to get out of hand.
Again, this doesn’t sound that dire, but context is key: A decade ago, Georgia’s MMR vaccination rate was 94.6%.
What’s to blame? Vaccine skepticism, experts say. They hope public awareness initiatives and a closer look at Georgia’s vaccination exemption policies could shore up those numbers.
ADVENTURES IN FREE SPEECH ON THE GEORGIA GWINNETT COLLEGE CAMPUS
At the beginning of the fall semester, a Georgia Gwinnett College student group called the GGC College Republicans announced a series of speaking events “in support of freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas.”
This week, that vast intellectual promise resulted in an appearance by a self-described “white advocate” who recommended white Americans voluntarily self-segregate into racial enclaves and abandon a multiracial society.
A few dozen students showed up to protest the talk by Jared Taylor, the editor of American Renaissance, a publication described by the Anti-Defamation League as “an online white supremacist journal.”
Brady Siegmund, president of the GGC College Republicans, defended the decision to feature the known white nationalist, but did note it led to the club being “disavowed by the state Republican Party.”
This will be great character building for a postseason run.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 24, 1947
400-passenger plane completes first flight. The world’s largest land-based plane, designed to carry 400 soldiers, successfully completed its first test flight Sunday, remaining airborne for one hour. … Crowds estimated at 100,000 on the airfield and nearby hilltops, cheered the landing. It required 10 minutes to turn off the six throbbing engines after taxiing the plane to the experimental yards.
Now, cheering throngs are only offered with Comfort Select Premium fares and above. Throbbing engines? Nice try, that’s an exclusive Million-Mile frequent flyer Reward.
ONE MORE THING
Have you ever chased a thought backward in your mind, mapping the bends of memory or chance that led you from one tributary to the next? “Now what made me think of this? Oh, right,” and so on. The logic of these electric fractals is shaped not just by what you know, but what you feel, remember, sense, love, fear, value. No one else to ever exist will forge those same mental paths again. It’s a little like a miracle, isn’t it? It’s a little like magic.
I think about this sometimes when I think about artificial intelligence, plucking answers from hazy cauldrons of data.
I like our way better.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.