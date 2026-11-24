News A.M. ATL: Say cheese Plus: Campus free speech, measles Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 45 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! For as long as I’ve worked in news, this time of year has hailed a predictable pattern of coverage. Holiday travel is always especially bad for some reason or another (this year it’s fuel prices and outages). Food and gifts are more expensive than they were last year (yep, Atlanta grocery prices are soaring). Oh, and the weather’s going to be weird (possible rain here, and winds up north that could ground the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons). It’s tradition! Let’s get to it. SMILE FOR THE AI AIRPORT CAMERAS The atrium at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is now using artificial intelligence with its thousands of video cameras to improve safety in the terminals and other areas. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025) Traveling this week? Look sharp, because Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has enhanced its camera surveillance network with artificial intelligence.

The upgrades are part of a $4 million airport tech investment in AI-powered video analytics, biometric hardware improvements and technology infrastructure.

About 7,000 cameras currently monitor the airport.

A new “AI overlay” feature can identify people on security cameras based on appearance-based searches like, as the airport’s chief information officer suggested, “red hat and blue jacket.”

Law enforcement and security can use the system to find footage for investigations, or in response to open records requests.

ATL has been using AI for a while now. In 2018, the airport implemented AI-powered biometric technology. 🔎 READ MORE: Where the cameras are, and aren’t Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GEORGIA’S AVOIDED A MEASLES CRISIS — SO FAR Public health experts say it could take years for the U.S. to regain its measles elimination status. (Mary Conlon/AP)

Measles is no longer a thing of the past in the U.S., with nearly 6,100 measles cases so far in 2026 and 11 measles-associated deaths.

Georgia’s avoided the worst of it, but infectious disease experts say the state is still at risk. We’re already seeing an increase: There have been 28 confirmed measles cases so far this year. It sounds manageable, but that figure is almost triple last year’s and higher than the last six years combined. Lower childhood vaccination rates are a red flag: Georgia’s kindergarten vaccination rate has fallen over the last decade, though it did recover slightly from its COVID-era low.

About 89% of kindergarteners in the state received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine during the last school year.

That’s well below the recommended vaccination rate of 95%, which ensures a disease is unlikely to get out of hand.

Again, this doesn’t sound that dire, but context is key: A decade ago, Georgia’s MMR vaccination rate was 94.6%. What’s to blame? Vaccine skepticism, experts say. They hope public awareness initiatives and a closer look at Georgia’s vaccination exemption policies could shore up those numbers.

🔎 READ MORE: What physicians recommend; where immunity is the lowest ADVENTURES IN FREE SPEECH ON THE GEORGIA GWINNETT COLLEGE CAMPUS Jared Taylor, a white separatist, at Georgia Gwinnett College's CISCO Auditorium on Monday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) At the beginning of the fall semester, a Georgia Gwinnett College student group called the GGC College Republicans announced a series of speaking events “in support of freedom of speech and the free exchange of ideas.”

This week, that vast intellectual promise resulted in an appearance by a self-described “white advocate” who recommended white Americans voluntarily self-segregate into racial enclaves and abandon a multiracial society. A few dozen students showed up to protest the talk by Jared Taylor, the editor of American Renaissance, a publication described by the Anti-Defamation League as “an online white supremacist journal.”

Brady Siegmund, president of the GGC College Republicans, defended the decision to feature the known white nationalist, but did note it led to the club being “disavowed by the state Republican Party.”

🔎 READ MORE: The title of the talk was ‘How to Solve the Race Problem’ MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🗳️ Houston County is considered the birthplace of Georgia’s modern Republican Party. Yet, it flipped blue all down the ballot in the midterms. Chief political reporter Greg Bluestein explores how it happened. ⚡ Majority-Black communities are more than twice as likely to be saddled with data centers compared to majority-white ones, research shows, and that’s playing out in Georgia’s data center boom. SEIZING THE MAHJONG MOMENT Stacie Francombe, founder of Mahjong by SI, poses with her grandmother's mahjong set at her office in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Mahjong is so hot right now, and an Atlanta-based entrepreneur is seizing the opportunity. For years, Stacie Francombe labored under a common misapprehension: The social pastimes of her mother’s and grandmother’s generations weren’t cool enough for younger people to learn.

Francombe eventually saw the light and now owns Mahjong by SI, which produces pretty mahjong mats, a must for any aesthetic mahjong tablescape.

Mahjong is big business: Searches for local mahjong clubs and lessons skyrocketed by nearly 4,500% year-over-year, according to Yelp.

It’s also one of the more analog hobbies people are hungering for in an age of digital saturation and AI fatigue.

“It is community in action,” Francombe said. “It is friendships.”