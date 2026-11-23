Atlanta Hawks Atlanta Hawks’ depth keeps the team soaring despite mounting injuries Four consecutive wins are a positive sign for the injury-depleted Hawks. Share Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins (right) shoots over Atlanta Hawks forward Zuby Ejiofor during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesse/AP)

By Lauren Williams 33 minutes ago

As the Atlanta Hawks navigate numerous injuries up and down their lineup, their bench has been one of the team’s strengths the past four games. Following their win over the Pistons on Sunday at State Farm Arena, the Hawks moved into second place in the Eastern Conference standings. They’ve won four consecutive games thanks in large part to strong and connected efforts from their second unit. “Focus, commitment to that, to each other,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “I think it begins with spacing coming down the floor,” Snyder continued. “We don’t have someone passing the ball or attacking the defense out on the front side. Not holding the ball, or the defense can shift again, and being willing to create shots and taking them, and crashing — it’s kind of formulaic.”

Related Story Hawks stifle Pistons to start fourth quarter, win fourth straight game November 23, 2026 The Hawks trailed the Pistons by 11 points heading into the fourth quarter Sunday, but behind the effort of Dyson Daniels, Aaron Wiggins, Lu Dort, Corey Kispert and Zuby Ejiofor, the Hawks opened the fourth quarter on an 18-0 run. Atlanta has trailed its opponents by double digits in three of its past four games, including a 22-point first-half hole against the Bucks on Nov. 15. Traditional box scores haven’t accurately measured the impact the Hawks bench has had. According to NBA.com, the Hawks’ second unit has averaged just 33 points per game and ranks 17th in defensive rating.

But the results tell a different story.

Dort, Kispert and Ejiofor have been the constants on the second unit. Hawks lineups with the three of them, as well as Wiggins, who started in two of the past four games, rank in the 98th percentile in efficiency differential (points scored per 100 possessions, minus points allowed per 100 possessions), according to Cleaning the Glass.

The Hawks have an average differential of +20.3 points per game. Offensively, they rank in the 94th percentile, scoring 124.1 points per 100 possessions. Defensively, they give up just 103.8 points (95th percentile) per 100 possessions. “They’re just coming in and playing the right way,” Daniels said. “You know, Wiggs, Corey, Lu, Zuby, these guys are coming off the bench. Like they’re making big shots. They’re crashing the glass. They’re playing hard. They’re playing defense. That’s a recipe for success.” Kingston Flemings, who returned to the Hawks’ lineup after missing two games, agreed.

“I think that’s our superpower in the league, right now,” Flemings said. “I think we’re one of the deepest teams in the league. You look down on the 10th, 12th man on the bench; any one of them could play. Related Story Hawks have to get creative at point guard as injuries pile up November 18, 2026 The Hawks have been without rookie center Henri Veesaar and fourth-year forward and center Mo Gueye all season. Second-year forward Asa Newell has been out since Nov. 5, while veteran guard CJ McCollum has been out since Nov. 16. Veteran center Jock Landale has been in and out of the lineup with different injuries, with a right great toe sprain sidelining him the past four games.