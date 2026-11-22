A family crosses 17th Street early on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, in Atlanta. Cooler weathers are expected this week. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Rain may subside in Atlanta in time for Thanksgiving, but winds in New York City could keep balloons on the ground during historic parade.

Rain may subside in Atlanta in time for Thanksgiving, but winds in New York City could keep balloons on the ground during historic parade.

Atlantans will be giving thanks for warmer weather and sunshine at the start of Thanksgiving week before it likely turns cool and wet by Turkey Day.

The predicted worst traffic windows for metro Atlantans around Thanksgiving are 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. And showers will likely make traffic and conditions worse.

A weather system expected to move in Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures and high chances of showers across the state, the National Weather Service forecast Sunday.

In Atlanta, the rain is expected to start Wednesday morning and pick up in the afternoon and overnight. By 6 a.m. Thursday, the chances of rain decrease to 25%, according to the Weather Service.