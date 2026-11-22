Atlantans will be giving thanks for warmer weather and sunshine at the start of Thanksgiving week before it likely turns cool and wet by Turkey Day.
The predicted worst traffic windows for metro Atlantans around Thanksgiving are 2-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday. And showers will likely make traffic and conditions worse.
A weather system expected to move in Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures and high chances of showers across the state, the National Weather Service forecast Sunday.
In Atlanta, the rain is expected to start Wednesday morning and pick up in the afternoon and overnight. By 6 a.m. Thursday, the chances of rain decrease to 25%, according to the Weather Service.
Highs across the state Monday will be in the 70s before dipping to the 60s on Tuesday and 50s on Wednesday as the system moves in, the Weather Service says.
Thanksgiving Day will see high temps in the 60s and lows in the 40s, according to the forecast.
The rain may or may not dampen outdoor Thanksgiving plans in the morning, like the Marietta Gobble Jog, though overnight showers will likely leave things wet and muggy.
And those who plan to stay cozy and warm inside to watch the 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on their TVs may end up seeing it sans giant balloons.
The Weather Service in New York warned in a weather bulletin that an incoming storm on the coast “could produce gale force wind gusts late Wednesday night into Thursday,” possibly interfering with the parade balloons.
For the centennial parade, the Macy’s lineup includes 100 inflatables this year — all of which may have to stay grounded if winds are too strong.