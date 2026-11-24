Education Georgia Gwinnett College Republicans host white separatist, sparking protest Some students object to speaker’s viewpoint that races should self-segregate. Share Jared Taylor, a white separatist, debates with Sebastian Loera, a psychology student from Georgia Gwinnett College, at the CISCO Auditorium on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. Invited by the GGC College Republicans, Taylor delivers a speech titled “How to Solve the Race Problem,” prompting protests by a group of students and community members. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 33 minutes ago

A self-described “white advocate” made his case to a student group at Georgia Gwinnett College Monday that Americans, particularly white people, should self-segregate into racial enclaves, triggering a rare protest from roughly 50 people on the Lawrenceville campus. Jared Taylor, a longstanding figure on the extreme right, titled his speech to GGC’s College Republicans “How to Solve the Race Problem,” which was attended by about 30 people. The audience quietly listened to him for an hour in GGC’s Cisco Auditorium before he took questions from the nearly all-white audience, some of whom espoused the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which Taylor endorsed, during the question-and-answer session.

Sebastian Loera, a GGC psychology major and one of the few dissenting voices in the room, accused Taylor of pushing racist ideologies. After an exchange with Taylor that lasted several minutes, Loera was shouted down by the crowd and joined the protest outside. A group of Georgia Gwinnett College students and community members protested the presence of Jared Taylor, who was invited to speak on campus by the College Republicans group on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “It was mostly just segregationist propaganda,” Loera told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It gives whoever was in that auditorium and believes the stuff that this speaker said more division, more hate, less trust of their fellow students.” The college provided the AJC with its freedom of expression policy, which notes that public colleges and universities are often places where people express free speech. Each student organization is permitted to request and reserve campus space for meetings and events, including those featuring guest speakers. GGC said events are independently organized and not sponsored or endorsed by the school. More than 80% of GGC’s roughly 12,000 students are non-white.

“Some individuals and groups may express opinions you find offensive or hurtful, sometimes deeply so,” it reads. “The college has an important constitutional duty to uphold the free speech rights of all people, without regard to content or viewpoint.”

The college has had some history with free speech issues. In 2022, the school settled a lawsuit for more than $800,000 after two former students alleged the school violated their First Amendment speech rights on campus to preach Christianity. Related Story Former Georgia Gwinnett students agree to $800,000 lawsuit settlement June 23, 2022 GGC’s College Republicans, who Taylor said paid for his travel to metro Atlanta, said they did not endorse Taylor’s views. Brady Siegmund, the club’s president, told the AJC inviting Taylor was an exercise in free speech. “We actually had a lot of flack here on the campus, especially directed my way, for even picking Mr. Taylor as a speaker. And we have stood firm in that decision,” Siegmund said when introducing Taylor, editor of American Renaissance — a publication described by the Anti-Defamation League as “an online white supremacist journal.” Jared Taylor, a self-described “white advocate,” speaks at the CISCO Auditorium at Georgia Gwinnett College on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026 . (Miguel Martinez/AJC) In an early October social media post, the group said it would “bring diverse voices and controversial perspectives to Georgia Gwinnett College and give students the opportunity to hear them, question them, and decide for themselves.”

“We will not allow political pressure, intimidation, or attempts to silence unpopular or controversial viewpoints to dictate who is permitted to speak on our campus, hosted by our chapter,” they wrote. Sophomore Ejah Jackson, the lone Black woman in the room, said she skipped her shift working at the student center to attend the event. She recorded most of it so other students could know what was being said in the room. “Once I realized it was really just centered around race and dividing white and Black and other minorities,“ she said, ”that’s when I was like, OK, this is bigger than me." Jackson called the experience “hyper emotional,” saying she’d only previously heard such views on the internet. “You can say I’m not endorsing them, but like you brought this man here to speak for an hour,” she said of the College Republicans. After his speech, Taylor told the AJC he rejects the “white supremacist” label because he does not believe whites are inherently superior. He went on to say, however, it’s “irrefutable” that, on average, whites are more intelligent than Black people, while less intelligent than East Asians.