News A.M. ATL: Ready to go Plus: ATL50, MARTA Share (Broly Su/AJC)

By AJ Willingham 54 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! You made it to the weekend once more. Congratulations! What? It’s an achievement of sorts. Let’s get to it. DIGGING IN TO THE ATL50 (Bailey Garrot/AJC) The AJC’s Food & Dining team released their highly anticipated ATL50 list this week, ranking the top 50 restaurants in the Atlanta area for 2026. This isn’t just a list, though. It’s a tool, and one filled with recommendations and insights from professional-grade foodies. An inclusive approach to good food I love it because it showcases the breath of what makes Atlanta dining culture so great (BBQ! Ramen! Food from every culture that contributes to the city’s character! And of course, good Southern cooking). But it also is — what a concept — price and clientele inclusive.

You don’t need a collared shirt or a full band of cash to get the best of what Atlanta as to offer.

17 of the top restaurants are budget-friendly ($)

The highest-ranked budget-friendly restaurant was Season Marietta, at No. 5.

20 are moderately priced ($$)

The highest-ranked moderately priced restaurant was the Michelin-starred So. Fox in Virginia Highlands, at No. 8. What else the list has to offer Options to search by neighborhood, cuisine and price point

A “My list” feature so you can create your own culinary adventure across the city

More on the judges and methodology What makes an ATL50 restaurant? The team started with a list of 300 restaurants, nominated by a panel of judges made up of chefs, restaurant critics, journalists, and food experts.

They then whittled, and then whittled again, trimming places where panelists had multiple disappointing experiences or may be “just good enough.” The final 75 had to have at least three panelists’ enthusiastic recommendation.

They then sampled, and judged on a rubric of food, service, menu and value.

One thing I liked about their methodology: It didn’t stick to the dining table.

“To be eligible, establishments must be places where food is the main reason people visit and where diners can have a complete meal. They don’t need table service, a permanent storefront or a bar to be considered,” the AJC Food & Dining team writes.

“Food trucks, counter-service restaurants, bars with substantial food menus, recurring chef-driven pop-ups and individual food hall vendors are all eligible, along with traditional full-service restaurants.” Now, it’s time to get good and hungry. 🥐 EXPLORE: The ATL50 Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

COUNCIL MEMBERS QUESTION ATLANTA’S SURVEILLANCE TECH We’ve all heard Atlanta is, by some measures, the most-surveilled city in the U.S. The Atlanta Police Department has access to much of that surveillance technology. They say it’s invaluable for keeping the city safe. Still, Atlanta City Council members have lots of questions for the APD about how, exactly, it uses all of its tech. They’re also open to paring down the resources devoted to surveillance contracts.

By the numbers The Atlanta Police Department owns nearly 2,600 cameras.

It has access to 730 license-plate readers across the city.

APD also has access to more than 28,000 private cameras that have been integrated into its surveillance network.

That’s along with more than 17,500 personal cameras from businesses and homeowners, from which the department can request footage if crimes happen nearby.

Oh, and that’s not counting the drones. The APD has nearly three-dozen drones that can be deployed to crime scenes, crash sites and special events Privacy vs. public safety While the APD is in favor of the sprawling network, some City Council members want to consider canceling contracts with surveillance companies like Flock, which have received growing public backlash.

“I don’t trust this technology and my district doesn’t trust this technology,” Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said in a recent informational meeting with City Council members and APD leaders.

In September, Mayor Andre Dickens proposed changes to the city’s Flock policy in after a APD audit flagged several dozen questionable searches.

🔎 READ MORE: Council split on benefits and dangers; what to do next THEY’RE READY TO GO! Two of the new CQ400 railcars, waiting eagerly to be of service. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) MARTA says its long-awaited new train cars are finally are safe and ready for passengers. When will they actually be on the rails? Great question! It’s not clear. The transit agency submitted its safety certification to the Georgia Department of Transportation earlier this month.

This long certification process is one of the reasons the trains, which were supposed to go into service last year, have been delayed. 🔎 READ MORE: Earliest possible start is in December MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🫏 Georgia’s incoming Democratic leadership is jockeying behind closed doors to see who will lead powerful state House committees. The appointments will play a key role in how Democrats present their initial rounds of priorities.