Morning, y’all! You made it to the weekend once more. Congratulations! What? It’s an achievement of sorts.
Let’s get to it.
DIGGING IN TO THE ATL50
The AJC’s Food & Dining team released their highly anticipated ATL50 list this week, ranking the top 50 restaurants in the Atlanta area for 2026.
This isn’t just a list, though. It’s a tool, and one filled with recommendations and insights from professional-grade foodies.
An inclusive approach to good food
I love it because it showcases the breath of what makes Atlanta dining culture so great (BBQ! Ramen! Food from every culture that contributes to the city’s character! And of course, good Southern cooking). But it also is — what a concept — price and clientele inclusive.
You don’t need a collared shirt or a full band of cash to get the best of what Atlanta as to offer.
17 of the top restaurants are budget-friendly ($)
The highest-ranked budget-friendly restaurant was Season Marietta, at No. 5.
20 are moderately priced ($$)
The highest-ranked moderately priced restaurant was the Michelin-starred So. Fox in Virginia Highlands, at No. 8.
What else the list has to offer
Options to search by neighborhood, cuisine and price point
A “My list” feature so you can create your own culinary adventure across the city
More on the judges and methodology
What makes an ATL50 restaurant?
The team started with a list of 300 restaurants, nominated by a panel of judges made up of chefs, restaurant critics, journalists, and food experts.
They then whittled, and then whittled again, trimming places where panelists had multiple disappointing experiences or may be “just good enough.” The final 75 had to have at least three panelists’ enthusiastic recommendation.
They then sampled, and judged on a rubric of food, service, menu and value.
One thing I liked about their methodology: It didn’t stick to the dining table.
“To be eligible, establishments must be places where food is the main reason people visit and where diners can have a complete meal. They don’t need table service, a permanent storefront or a bar to be considered,” the AJC Food & Dining team writes.
“Food trucks, counter-service restaurants, bars with substantial food menus, recurring chef-driven pop-ups and individual food hall vendors are all eligible, along with traditional full-service restaurants.”
COUNCIL MEMBERS QUESTION ATLANTA’S SURVEILLANCE TECH
We’ve all heard Atlanta is, by some measures, the most-surveilled city in the U.S. The Atlanta Police Department has access to much of that surveillance technology. They say it’s invaluable for keeping the city safe.
Still, Atlanta City Council members have lots of questions for the APD about how, exactly, it uses all of its tech. They’re also open to paring down the resources devoted to surveillance contracts.
By the numbers
The Atlanta Police Department owns nearly 2,600 cameras.
It has access to 730 license-plate readers across the city.
APD also has access to more than 28,000 private cameras that have been integrated into its surveillance network.
That’s along with more than 17,500 personal cameras from businesses and homeowners, from which the department can request footage if crimes happen nearby.
Oh, and that’s not counting the drones. The APD has nearly three-dozen drones that can be deployed to crime scenes, crash sites and special events
Privacy vs. public safety
While the APD is in favor of the sprawling network, some City Council members want to consider canceling contracts with surveillance companies like Flock, which have received growing public backlash.
“I don’t trust this technology and my district doesn’t trust this technology,” Council member Liliana Bakhtiari said in a recent informational meeting with City Council members and APD leaders.
In September, Mayor Andre Dickens proposed changes to the city’s Flock policy in after a APD audit flagged several dozen questionable searches.
🫏 Georgia’s incoming Democratic leadership is jockeying behind closed doors to see who will lead powerful state House committees. The appointments will play a key role in how Democrats present their initial rounds of priorities.
This is the same internet-famous squirrel who was euthanized by New York wildlife officers, became an online MAGA symbol of government overreach, and whose other owner was recently detained by ICE. So, a lot ... happening there.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 20, 1998
Beanie Ban: ‘Addicted’ collector sentenced in thefts Caution: Beanie Babies may be habit forming and hazardous to your life. Just ask Tamara Dee Maldonado. Maldonado, 25, of Marina was sentenced to six months in jail and five years’ probation Thursday for using pilfered credit card numbers to charge $8,000 worth of the squishy collector’s items.
Every once in a while the collective consumer consciousness will descend into a brief bout of madness, the nature of which is as impossible to explain afterward as it was to conceive before. Beanie Babies are one of those.
ONE MORE THING
I hope you’re in a public place this weekend and your favorite song comes on.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.