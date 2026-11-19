Arts & Entertainment 10 Atlanta dance performances that go beyond ‘The Nutcracker’ this holiday From Terminus’ ‘Marley Was Dead’ to Cirque du Soleil, social dance to student work, options to the Sugar Plum Fairy abound across Atlanta. Share Cirque du Soleil dancers perform "‘Twas the Night Before … " Coming to the Fox Theatre, the show features Cirque's signature acrobatics, circus arts, dance and music. (Benoit Z. Leroux/Courtesy of Cirque du Soleil)

AJC By Robin Wharton – ArtsATL 49 minutes ago

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. Each winter, Atlanta dance enthusiasts look forward to that evergreen tradition: taking in a performance of “The Nutcracker.” Metro Atlanta boasts multiple productions of the classic ballet, but for those who crave something different in dance this holiday season, the metro area has a lot to offer. Upcoming are premieres by Atlanta choreographers, university concerts, national and international touring productions, and, for those who love moving as well as spectating, organized social dancing. Here is a comprehensive guide to non-“Nutcracker” alternatives: Related Story November brings new cafes, holiday markets and fall lattes November 12, 2026 Premieres and perennials from Atlanta artists Patsy Collins dancers in rehearsal. The Atlanta choreographer premieres “we were never awake” at Vesper Theatre in East Point. (Beaming Glory Photo) Patsy Collins: “we were never awake“ Friday and Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Vesper Theatre, 2823 Church St., East Point.

Atlanta choreographer Patsy Collins has described her choreography as an investigation of how surfaces conceal complex emotional states roiling just underneath and how the delicate equilibrium can shatter and reconfigure in the space of a heartbeat. In the new work “we were never awake,” she uses her powerful physical vocabulary — movement packed with athleticism and expressive resonance — to explore the territory between dreams and nightmares, both those we have while asleep and those we live while awake. The venue, Vesper Theatre, which took over the former Windmill Arts space this year, is a five-minute walk from the East Point MARTA station. Tickets range $10-$17, with student discounts available by email. Emma Morris Projects, shown performing at Atlanta Fringe Festival, brings “I hope we never Land” to the Loop, an experimental arts space that Goat Farm Arts Center operates in partnership with Georgia Tech Arts. (Courtesy of Atlanta Fringe Festival) Emma Morris Projects: “I hope we never Land“

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. LOOP, 665 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta.

Choreographer Emma Morris premiered “I hope we never Land” during the 2026 Atlanta Fringe Festival. For this restaging, she has transformed the evening-length work exploring memory, loss, nostalgia and humanity’s place in the natural world into an immersive experience in-the-round. This time she has teamed up with Atlanta-based media artist Jordan Young to create projections that surround the audience and dancers on all sides. LOOP, an experimental arts space at Goat Farm Arts Center, operating in partnership with Georgia Tech Arts, opened in June in a former 1940s factory at the edge of Georgia Tech’s planned Creative Quarter. Tickets range $24 (early bird artist/student discount) to $40. In the holiday spirit, patrons can buy and donate extra tickets to volunteers, students and artists.

Full Radius dancers Delaronce Hawkins (rear) and Matthew Smith perform in “Up Close & Personal” at Dance Foundry in Decatur. (Aaron Thomas, @atshotit) Full Radius Dance: “Up Close & Personal” Dec. 5, at 7 p.m. Dance Foundry, 2977 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur.

Physically integrated dance company Full Radius Dance, founded in 1990 by artistic director Douglas Scott, will present an intimate, in-studio evening of repertory created by company members. In addition to making dance that includes dancers with and without disabilities, Scott and Full Radius are committed to ensuring their art remains financially accessible to diverse communities. Tickets start at free, with a suggested donation of $15. Seating is limited, and last year’s performance sold out. Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre will stage "Marley Was Dead, To Begin With. A Christmas Carol, Told Again," with Amalie Chase (front) as Marley and Christian Clark as Ebenezer Scrooge, at Woodruff Arts Center. (Israel Zavaleta Escobedo/Courtesy of Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre) Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre: “Marley Was Dead, To Begin With. A Christmas Carol, Told Again”

Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; Dec. 13 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Goizueta Stage for Youth and Families, Woodruff Arts Center, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. Quickly becoming an Atlanta tradition in its own right, this reinterpretation of Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” premiered on film in 2020 during the COVID pandemic and made its stage debut in 2021. Choreographed by Heath Gill, with contributions from the company’s dancers and set to an original score by Jacob Ryan Smith (whose “Like Father” had its world premiere at Alliance Theatre in October), “Marley Was Dead” positions Jacob Marley as a complex central character and sidekick to Ebenezer Scrooge as they embark — physically and morally chained together — on a journey of memory, reflection and redemption. Terminus co-founder Christian Clark, the only one of the five founders still performing with the company, will reprise his role as Bob Cratchit. Tickets range $27-$67.

Related Story 8 metro Atlanta hiking routes less taken but perfect for viewing fall foliage October 14, 2026 Performances by the next generation Atlanta-area university dance programs incubate the next generation of talent by providing opportunities for students to perform and even create new work. They also provide a space for Atlanta and visiting professional choreographers to practice their craft. Dancers in the Emory Dance Company, which presents its fall concert at Emory's Schwartz Center for Performing Arts. (Shannel Resto) Emory Dance Company: Fall concert

Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Schwartz Center for Performing Arts, Dance Studio, 1700 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. Faculty members Julio Medina and George Staib, who is also the founder and artistic director of staibdance, will be showing work alongside three guest artists. Cecily Davis was a founding dancer of Gwinnett Ballet Theatre and, in addition to numerous works for it and Sugarloaf Youth Ballet, she created a premiere for Dance Canvas’ 2026 performance series in partnership with Gwinnett Ballet Theatre. LaMia Dingle, who has been based in Atlanta since 2014, is co-founder with Anthony Rhodes of Philadelphia-based Reveal Movement. Alpert Award-winning choreographer Jeanine Durning is based in New York, has performed her work across the United States and the globe and has received numerous residencies and fellowships in support of her practice of “nonstopping,” which pairs continuous speech and movement. Tickets range $10 (for students) to $18. Touring Productions A Grand Kyiv Ballet dancer performs in an illuminated white costume, with members of the ensemble behind her, in "Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights," coming to Atlanta Symphony Hall. (Adrian Briseño, @shotsby_a.b) Grand Kyiv Ballet: “Swan Lake: Symphony of Lights” Sunday at 4 p.m. Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

This touring production presents the classic Tchaikovsky ballet in illuminated costumes with imaginative stage and lighting design. Founded in 2014 by Oleksandr Stoianov, a principal dancer with the National Opera of Ukraine, the company brought its “Nutcracker” to Symphony Hall last season. Tickets range $54.50-$144.55. Clown artist Alex Tatarsky in "Sad Boys in Harpy Land," an absurdist clown epic in the hellscape of the mind that includes dance, to be staged at East Point's Vesper Theatre. (Maria Baranova) Alex Tatarsky: “Sad Boys in Harpy Land” Nov. 28 and Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. Vesper Theatre, 2823 Church St., East Point. This 80-minute solo by New York-based performer Alex Tatarsky, a self-proclaimed “experimental clown artist,” promises to “usher audiences through an absurdist hellscape of the mind” with a blend of clowning, dance and theater in a “performance that challenges the idea of individual malady and instead embraces the turbulent maze of shared struggle.” Tatarsky braids autobiography with the stories of other tormented protagonists drawn from Goethe’s “Wilhelm Meister,” Dante, Amiri Baraka, Helen Adams and “Seinfeld.” Shane Riley will perform music, and Iris McCloughan directs. Audience members under 16 must attend with a parent or guardian. Tickets range $28.52-$40.

Cirque du Soleil: “‘Twas the Night Before …” Dec. 2-6 and 9-13. Various times. Fox Theatre Atlanta, 660 Peachtree St. NE. Cirque du Soleil is presenting a holiday show inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem “A Visit From St. Nicholas.” The story follows a jaded young girl who rediscovers the season’s magic. The show will feature Cirque’s signature mix of acrobatics, circus arts, dance and music. Tickets range $49-$139. Social Dance Long before “The Nutcracker” became tradition, many cultures celebrated the holidays with social dances. These events welcome beginners, and each starts with a lesson. PasoFino Dance Social Nov. 28 and Dec. 26, from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Academy Ballroom, 800 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta.

Hosted by Jose Maldonado on the fourth Saturday of each month, PasoFino is one of Atlanta’s longest-running Latin socials. Each night opens with a free salsa class by Maldonado from 9:30-10:30 p.m., followed by salsa and bachata spun by DJ King Tito and guest DJs. Admission is $15-$20. Tumbao Dance Social Dec. 12, from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Academy Ballroom, 800 Miami Circle NE, Atlanta. Tumbao’s free monthly salsa and bachata social meets on the second Saturday of every month. In November and December, the evening will begin with complimentary classes taught by Eli Perez from 9:30-10:30 p.m. Open dancing follows in two separate rooms, one reserved for salsa, the other for bachata. Free. ::