Politics After a Democratic sweep, Georgia’s election board faces a reckoning Midterm victories up and down the ballot by Democrats clear a path for changes to membership on the MAGA-aligned State Election Board. Share Attendees and state board members listen to a speaker at the State Election Board meeting held at the Fayette County Administration Complex on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Caleb Groves 3 hours ago

The Georgia State Election Board, which over the years Republicans have stocked with conservative activists keen to reexamine Fulton County’s 2020 vote and pass contentious new election rules, is preparing for an inevitable realignment as Democrats take over the wheels of state government. New bylaws circulated among the board members would make it impossible to oust the executive director or fulltime board staffers for one year after “any change in Board composition,” according to records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Those possible changes in board membership come as no surprise. In 2024, Republican members of the board were praised by Trump as “pit bulls.” They tipped the balance of power and passed several election rule changes ahead of the presidential vote that were later tossed out by the State Supreme Court.

Related Story Georgia high court rejects election board rules for hand counts, inquiries June 10, 2025 The records obtained by the AJC show the board’s efforts to retain power and influence by forcing a new board to keep Executive Director James Mills and the board’s staff and laying out powers for its investigators. The 14-page draft empowers the board’s staff investigators to “examine local election officials, poll workers, and county employees under oath” during a probe. It also gives investigators authority to examine a slew of election records. County election officials’ refusal to comply with investigators’ requests for records could result in the board issuing cease and desist orders, fines, criminal referrals and more, according to the draft. The board briefly discussed the proposed bylaws but took no action on them during a Friday meeting. Republican State Election Board member Janelle King told the board she plans to send it to the attorney general for feedback before taking further action on it.

Sara Tindall Ghazal, an attorney and the board’s sole Democrat, argued some of the proposed bylaws conflict with state statute and called the proposal “a sad power grab by members who have never understood how limited the authority of the board actually is.”

“These are not bylaws — this is legislation masquerading under another name,” she said. The board has passed few rules since the Georgia Supreme Court last year ruled it had overstepped. The board’s membership has since changed, but members continue to cast doubt on the state’s elections, and meetings continue to be a platform for skeptics to air their grievances. In the wake of the 2020 election that President Donald Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed was stolen, conservative activists have sought voting restrictions and law changes. But after Republicans’ midterm rout, those activists have fewer allies in positions of power and appear to be attempting to cling to what influence they do have. Ahead of the midterms, Mills, who has repeatedly taken unilateral action without most board members’ knowledge or approval, wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of Justice asking for a federal investigation into the state’s voting system.

Related Story Ga. election board director acts without approval, tests limits of authority October 9, 2026 The move frustrated a majority of board members and rumors circulated days before the board’s Friday meeting that he could be fired.

Mills’ supporters, who have cast him as a champion of “election integrity,” sounded the alarm about his potential firing days beforehand and called on supporters to defend him and the board’s staff. “There is a significant possibility that these members will vote to terminate the Executive Director, investigators or possibly even staff members, any of which would destroy the SEB as we now know it,” Garland Favorito, an election skeptic and co-founder of the group VoterGA, wrote in a social media post. Mills did not respond to a request for comment, nor did board members Carolyn Roddy, Salleigh Grubbs, or the chair, John Fervier. ‘A mess’ When lawmakers convene for a legislative session Jan. 11, Republican board members will face an uncertain future as Democrats’ narrow majority in the state House clears a path for at least one new appointee more aligned with their priorities.

The five-seat board is composed of members appointed by the state House, state Senate, the Democratic and Republican parties and a chair appointed by the General Assembly. It oversees investigations of election fraud and irregularities and also makes election rules.

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms has outlined plans for eliminating the board’s current makeup and replacing it with a “stronger, more independent election oversight structure that is insulated from partisan manipulation and focused on one mission: protecting free, fair, secure, and accessible elections.” Democrat and Republican state lawmakers have noted the board’s dysfunction. So has Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has had his own squabbles with the board. He expects changes when Democrats take the reins. He said he hopes they pick “serious people.” “I really benefited from having a lot of those folks on the board coming back from a legal background, having worked elections or understood the process,” Raffensperger said of his time on the board before the Republican-controlled Legislature stripped him of his chairmanship and eventually removed him from the body altogether. The Democratic-controlled House could, by majority vote, replace King, a House Speaker Jon Burns’ appointee. Changes in the state Senate and the chair are less certain. Republicans still hold a slim majority over Senate Democrats, giving Grubbs more of a cushion.