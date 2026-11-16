Legislature Georgia House GOP votes in new leaders following disappointing midterm Democrats also elected leaders in the Senate, where they remain a minority. Share Republicans elected state Rep. Todd Jones, R-South Forsyth, to be the new state House minority leader Monday. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2023) arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

By David Wickert Updated 20 minutes ago

Georgia Republicans on Monday opted for a mostly new slate of leaders weeks after losing their majority in the state House for the first time in more than two decades. State Rep. Todd Jones, a five-term Republican from Cumming known for his work on mental health and his warnings about the unchecked rise of artificial intelligence, was elected to lead the caucus into its new life as a minority party. In his new post, Jones will become the chief foil to Rep. Carolyn Hugley, whom Democrats nominated to become the next House speaker. Current Republican Speaker Jon Burns will transition to speaker emeritus.

Jones suggested there may be room for bipartisanship in a divided General Assembly. “We understand there are going to be times that we’re going to be able to put bipartisan measures onto the table, and I think that’s something we need to consider very strongly,” Jones said after his election. “At the same time, I think that Georgia expects us to be the adults in the room and make sure that what goes onto the table is considered in a very judicious way.” Monday’s vote is the latest fallout from the blue wave that saw Democrats sweep every statewide elected office in addition to their narrow victory in the House. Republicans maintain a slight majority in the Senate.

Jones narrowly defeated fellow Republican state Rep. Chuck Efstration of Mulberry, who was the majority leader during the midterms, to become minority leader in a runoff. State Rep. Vance Smith of Pine Mountain also ran and was defeated on the first ballot.

Burns has been speaker since 2023, when he was elected to replace David Ralston after Ralston’s unexpected death. His tenure was marked by a sweeping school safety bill in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Barrow County and an overhaul of how the state teaches children to read.

In addition to Jones, House Republicans: Reelected James Burchett of Waycross as minority whip.

Elected Josh Bonner of Fayetteville as House minority caucus chairman.

Elected Chas Cannon of Moultrie as caucus vice chair.

Elected Shaw Blackmon of Bonaire as treasurer.

Reelected Rob Leverett of Elberton as deputy vice whip.

Elected Beth Camp of Concord as secretary. Jones was first elected to the House in 2016. He has been chair of the Technology and Infrastructure Innovation Committee. He’s also been a mental health advocate, sponsoring the 2022 law that sought to force insurers to cover mental healthcare the same way they cover physical healthcare.

Jones said he told his colleagues Monday that “we have to pivot and make sure that we are serving 11 million Georgians.” “We need to be together on that,” Jones said. “And I can assure you we will be 100% united.”

Also Monday, Senate Democrats reelected Harold Jones II of Augusta as minority leader and Kim Jackson of Stone Mountain as minority whip. They also elected four new leaders: Derek Mallow of Savannah as caucus chair.

Jaha Howard of Smyrna as vice chair.

Sally Harrell of Atlanta as vice chair for finance.

Nan Orrock of Atlanta as secretary. With Monday’s elections, the leadership of both chambers is set heading into what is likely to be a contentious session when the General Assembly convenes in January. Last week, House Democrats chose Hugley to be the next speaker, while Senate Republicans reelected state Sen. Larry Walker III as president pro tempore and state Sen. Jason Anavitarte to be majority leader.

Both sides have indicated they will seek opportunities to work across the aisle while also fighting for their own priorities. “We’re going to bring forward our own ideas to lower costs, strengthen families, protect our communities and make government more accountable,” Anavitarte said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We understand the responsibility that comes with this majority. We will stand up. We will fight. And we will not back down.”