News

A.M. ATL: Governor hopefuls meet, finally

Plus: Georgia immigration, The Yard debuts
Add AJC on Google
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
Adam Van Brimmer
By
39 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! We face a tough TV viewing choice tonight — the end of the Braves-Dodgers playoff game or the Georgia gubernatorial debate between Keisha Lance Bottoms and Rick Jackson. Perhaps pitching ace Chris Sale can mow down the defending champs in a rare sub-2-hour baseball game?

Let’s get to it.

SCRAPPY SHOWDOWN?

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson will face off in Tuesday's town hall debate. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson will face off in Tuesday's town hall debate. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The last time Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates met face-to-face came in a hotel parking lot, where Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms confronted Republican Rick Jackson over a campaign ad. At 8 tonight, the two trade words in a more formal setting: a town hall-style debate, expected to be the lone debate between the two candidates ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

How to follow the action:

Just one man’s opinion here, but after two cycles of Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams, the Bottoms-Jackson race has been a snooze-fest. This debate could get spicy, with Jackson sure to attack Bottoms on her record as a one-term Atlanta mayor and Bottoms primed to pick at Jackson’s carefully curated rags-to-riches persona.

As football coach Lane Kiffin might say, “get your popcorn ready.”

📢 READ MORE: Why debates still matter in Georgia

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

GEORGIA-BOUND MIGRANTS

With our state’s agricultural base and robust Latino communities, it comes as no surprise that Georgia is a top-10 destination state for migrants. Using seven years’ worth of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, our colleagues at the Associated Press found that more than 147,000 legal and illegal southern border crossers made their way to Georgia between 2018 and 2025.

Here’s the 411 on the data:

📊 Dive deeper into the AP’s findings

So where’d the immigrants come from and where did they settle?

🗺️ READ MORE: Top destinations for Georgia-bound migrants

HOMECOMING HORROR

The rural town of Vienna in Middle Georgia was the scene of a mass shooting Sunday morning. (Mike Stewart/AP)
The rural town of Vienna in Middle Georgia was the scene of a mass shooting Sunday morning. (Mike Stewart/AP)

A mass shooting at a high school homecoming game celebration shocked Dooly County over the weekend. Two men in their early 20s were killed and 35 people, ranging in age from 14 to 51, were injured at a late Saturday night neighborhood block party.

🕯️ READ MORE: Georgia town hunts for answers

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🚓 Memo: ICE bans high-speed chases. Immigration agents are no longer authorized to chase fleeing vehicles. The change comes after an ICE chase in Savannah earlier this year ended with a fatal collision between a Guatemalan national who was trying to evade a traffic stop and a local schoolteacher.

🏛️ Split-ticket voters could decide Georgia races. Remember 2022, when Republican Brian Kemp got 200,000 more votes than GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker in the same election? Today’s candidates, particularly Jackson and Jon Ossoff (Democrat for Senate), are courting the same crossover voters.

High gas prices hit truckers hardest. Georgia’s estimated 75,000 semitruck drivers are feeling the pinch of diesel prices that are up 65% from a year ago. Small companies that can’t negotiate fuel surcharges hurt the most, and 90% of Georgia’s registered motor carriers operate 10 trucks or fewer.

WELCOME TO THE YARD

Spelman and Morehouse students, alumni, families and friends will gather for SpelHouse 2026 this weekend. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)
Spelman and Morehouse students, alumni, families and friends will gather for SpelHouse 2026 this weekend. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

For two years now, the AJC has celebrated Black Georgians through UATL, a media platform dedicated to African American culture. The latest focus is on historically Black colleges and universities under the theme The Yard. The title is a nod to the nickname many HBCU students give their campuses.

Here’s what to expect:

🎓 Learn more about the AJC’s HBCU coverage

Launching The Yard during SpelHouse week is no coincidence. The homecoming celebration is a must-attend for alums of all-male Morehouse and all-female Spelman and captures the energy, history and cultural reach of Atlanta’s HBCU community through parades, step shows, concerts, royal court coronations, fashion shows, parties and, of course, a football game (1 p.m. Saturday vs. my hometown Savannah State Tigers).

🏈 SpelHouse: part reunion, part festival and an enduring expression of HBCU culture

NEWS BITES

What happens to fertility after 40? Atlanta experts explain

Fertility rate for middle-aged mothers rose 23% over the last decade.

Atlanta lawyer sues Alabama city alleging dirty cop

A police officer faces criminal charges for planting evidence in the attorney’s car. The city that employs him may pay a high price.

Ukraine fighting Russia invasion by targeting oil refining

With winter coming, fuel shortfalls could put Vladimir Putin’s regime on its heels.

Brain-studying scientists win Nobel Prize for medicine

Their research could hopefully lead to treatment breakthroughs for neurological and psychiatric disorders.

Five ways to celebrate the High Museum’s centennial

My fave: an afternoon block party on Peachtree Street on Oct. 18.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 6, 1991

City goes crazy over miracle team. It was 5:22 p.m. when David Justice, his back to the right field wall and his bare left hand already raised in triumph, let the last fly ball settle gently into his glove, and a city starved for victory went politely berserk. … Twice before in their 26 seasons in Atlanta, the Braves have won the Western Division title, but never before did it move this city so deeply.

Could this be an omen for tonight’s game and the rest of the series against the Dodgers? This Braves team, like that Braves team, is a study in overcoming adversity.

ONE MORE THING

Jim Mora (right) coached the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons from 2004 to 2006, when Michael Vick (left) played quarterback. (Ric Feld/AP)
Jim Mora (right) coached the Atlanta Falcons for three seasons from 2004 to 2006, when Michael Vick (left) played quarterback. (Ric Feld/AP)

The last time Georgians thought about football coaches Jim Mora and Tyson Summers, the former was lobbying for a new job while still coaching the Falcons, and the latter had just become the first coach fired midseason in Georgia Southern history.

The duo crossed the radar again Saturday when Mora, now the Colorado State head coach, effectively fired Summers, his defensive coordinator, during a blowout loss to Oregon State. Speaking as a follower of both the Falcons and the Eagles, here’s hoping neither coach finds their way back east.

Another Summers tidbit: His Georgia Southern successor, Chad Lunsford, was also fired midseason amidst one of college football’s strangest incidents. One of Lunsford’s players made national headlines for chugging a beer atop the team bus during a pregame tailgate (video here). Lunsford was dismissed the next day.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.