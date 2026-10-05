Georgia News 147,000 migrants crossed the border bound for Ga. These were top destinations. The Associated Press obtained and released the data, which migrants self-report at the time of processing. Georgia was the 7th most popular destination. Share Add AJC on Google A U.S. soldier watches the southern border from a high vantage point near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, on April 12, 2025. Georgia was the seventh most popular destination in the country for migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an unprecedented surge in arrivals. (Adriana Zehbrauskas/The New York Times)

By Lautaro Grinspan 2 hours ago

In recent years, more than 147,000 migrants indicated they were headed to Georgia when processed by federal authorities at the southern border and released into the U.S. The numbers, covering both legal and illegal border crossings from October 2018 to July 2025, make Georgia the seventh most popular destination in the country for migrants who made their way to the U.S.-Mexico border amid an unprecedented surge in arrivals. Migrants must provide border officials the street address of their intended residence when they are processed. The Associated Press obtained the data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and subsequently released it publicly. Although it is unclear whether they settled at the addresses provided, truthful reporting is important for those intending to pursue their cases in immigration court and secure legal status in the country. In the years since migrants reached their initial destinations within the U.S., they may have moved elsewhere or left the country, including via Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal operations, which have soared since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. A total of 4.5 million immigrants were released in the U.S. in the time window captured in the CBP data set. Loading... Migrants must provide border officials the street address of their intended residence when they are processed. The Associated Press obtained the data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and subsequently released it publicly. Although it is unclear whether they settled at the addresses provided, truthful reporting is important for those intending to pursue their cases in immigration court and secure legal status in the country. In the years since migrants reached their initial destinations within the U.S., they may have moved elsewhere or left the country, including via Immigration and Customs Enforcement removal operations, which have soared since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House. A total of 4.5 million immigrants were released in the U.S. in the time window captured in the CBP data set.

The states that eclipsed Georgia in terms of self-reported destinations are Florida, Texas, California, New York, New Jersey and Illinois. The following nations account for the 10 largest migrant groups who indicated they were headed to Georgia from the southern border. Venezuela: 42,490 migrants Mexico: 20,691 migrants Guatemala: 17,482 migrants Colombia: 13,059 migrants Nicaragua: 12,181 migrants Honduras: 11,995 migrants Cuba: 5,496 migrants Peru: 4,313 migrants Haiti: 3,370 migrants El Salvador: 2,780 migrants Those 10 nationalities largely reflect the top sender nations to the U.S. overall from October 2018 to July 2025.

Georgia destinations Gwinnett County accounts for six of the 10 most popular ZIP codes for border crossers headed to Georgia. Also in the top 10 are ZIP codes in DeKalb and Cobb counties.

The single most popular ZIP code outside of metro Atlanta corresponds to Gainesville, in northeast Georgia. Initial destinations for the migrants who reported going to Georgia when asked by federal authorities at the southern border are: Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, 8,877 migrants (30044) Norcross, Gwinnett County, 7,412 migrants (30093) Duluth, Gwinnett County, 6,527 migrants (30096) Atlanta, DeKalb County, 3,346 migrants (30329) Atlanta, DeKalb County, 2,929 migrants (30340) Smyrna, Cobb County, 2,593 migrants (30080) Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, 2,356 migrants (30043) Atlanta, DeKalb County, 2,318 migrants (30341) Lilburn, Gwinnett County, 2,264 migrants (30047) Norcross, Gwinnett County, 2,262 migrants (30071) Marietta, Cobb County, 2,257 migrants (30067) Marietta, Cobb County, 2,224 migrants (30060) Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, 2,101 migrants (30046) Tucker, DeKalb County, 1,964 migrants (30084) Gainesville, Hall County, 1,942 migrants (30501) The AP’s packaging of the federal data allows for analysis that reflects the biggest group of new migrant arrivals across specific ZIP codes. Among Atlanta ZIP codes, Nicaraguans represented the biggest cluster of any given nationality. Biggest migrant groups in specific Atlanta ZIP codes: