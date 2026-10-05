How to watch Georgia’s midterm election debates and follow AJC coverage

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson will share the stage for the first — and likely only — time when they meet in a town hall-style debate on Tuesday in the race for governor.
Hosted by Atlanta News First, the 8 p.m. event kicks off a new phase in Georgia’s midterm elections, which are now less than a month away.
A U.S. Senate debate between Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will follow on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Come to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for live updates during both events. Our team of experienced journalists have been providing unparalleled coverage of the races in Georgia and will be weighing in with real-time highlights and analysis. You can also get more insights on the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast and YouTube channel.
The AJC will also provide live updates for the series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club Oct. 12-13. The press club debates will cover races up and down the ballot.
Have a question about the election, the issues or the candidates you want answered? Ask the AJC. We will post answers to selected questions in advance of the Nov. 3 election.
How to watch on TV, livestream
Oct. 6 and 8: Atlanta News First debates
- Governor: Bottoms and Jackson, Oct. 6 at 8 p.m.
- U.S. Senate: Collins and Ossoff, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m.
Watch live on Gray Media stations statewide or stream on Atlanta News First.
Oct. 12—13: Atlanta Press Club debates
Watch debates for all statewide offices and Public Service Commission seats live at GPB.org or on YouTube, where replays will also be available. See the full debate schedule.
Shannon McCaffrey is managing editor for the politics and business teams at the AJC.