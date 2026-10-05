How to watch Georgia’s midterm election debates and follow AJC coverage

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms (left) and Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson will face off in Tuesday's town hall debate — likely their only meeting. (Abbey Cutrer for the AJC; Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The AJC’s politics team will provide real time highlights and analyses as candidates face off in the races for governor and U.S. Senate.

The AJC’s politics team will provide real time highlights and analyses as candidates face off in the races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson will share the stage for the first — and likely only — time when they meet in a town hall-style debate on Tuesday in the race for governor.

Hosted by Atlanta News First, the 8 p.m. event kicks off a new phase in Georgia’s midterm elections, which are now less than a month away.

A U.S. Senate debate between Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff will follow on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Come to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for live updates during both events. Our team of experienced journalists have been providing unparalleled coverage of the races in Georgia and will be weighing in with real-time highlights and analysis. You can also get more insights on the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast and YouTube channel.