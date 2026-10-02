Arts & Entertainment 5 ways to celebrate the High Museum of Art’s 100th anniversary in Atlanta Check out free museum days, a recipe revival dinner and Halloween parties. Share Add AJC on Google As the High Museum celebrates its 100th anniversary in October, it will hold a variety of community events. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 34 minutes ago

The High Museum of Art in Atlanta is celebrating 100 years of art and art programming this month. It was officially founded in October 1926 when Hattie High donated her home to the Atlanta Art Association. It has grown into an iconic Atlanta institution that hosts traveling exhibitions and a collection of more than 20,000 pieces of artwork across a variety of media. To celebrate this major anniversary, the High Museum of Art will hold a variety of community events, including free access days, to bring the city of Atlanta into its halls. What to expect during the High Museum’s 100th anniversary The museum will host events and special programs throughout October and the rest of the year. More programming will be added in November and December.

In honor of the anniversary, the museum has reinstalled its African and American Art Collections with new acquisitions, including more than 70 new quilts from African American artists, photography by LGBTQ+ artists and pieces of Nigerian modernism. Whether you’ve been to the High Museum of Art 50 times or are visiting for the first time, check out these upcoming events around the 100th anniversary. Off the Wall Projection and Kaleidoscope Kiosks The High Museum of Art will take over the Atlanta Beltline’s giant Off the Wall @ 725 Ponce projector by projecting four artworks from the High’s collection, transformed into 3D animations by Ivan Reyes, according to a news release. Off the Wall is located along the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail above Kroger and across from Ponce City Market on the facade of the Fourth Hotel.

In a courtyard across from Off the Wall, there will be walk-in digital kiosks that bring those same four works to life with layered, mirrored and evolving digital images. Visitors can become a part of the art.

6:30-8:45 p.m., Oct. 7. $155 for members. $175 for nonmembers. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org/event/recipe-revival "Clouds, from I SPY Fantasy" (2021) by Walter Wick. (Courtesy of High Museum of Art) High 100th Celebration at UPS Second Sunday The High Museum will continue its monthly free admission day with centennial-themed activities and tours around the museum.. Visitors can check out the “I SPY! Walter Wick’s Hidden Wonders” exhibit, or head to the Piazza for I Spy-inspired chalk art with a local chalk artist and a hunt for the custom-wrapped UPS truck on campus. There will also be a DJ spinning music in the Piazza from 1-4 p.m., and the Braves High 100 hat, which was developed with the Atlanta Braves, will debut in the High Museum Shop. Noon-5 p.m., Oct. 11. Free. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org/event/ups-second-sunday-october-2026

Centennial Block Party The High Museum of Art will close a section of Peachtree Street to throw a giant birthday party with the community. There will be free activities throughout the day, live music, DJs, artmaking and food vendors. There will also be a ticketed public conversation on the museum’s history at 2 p.m. The block party is free to attend for both members and nonmembers. Museum entry is $23.50 for nonmembers. Noon-5 p.m., Oct. 18. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org/event/centennial-block-party “High History with Havertys” Enjoy a free admission day at the High Museum with guided tours of the High’s earliest private collection it ever acquired, the J.J. Haverty collection. The hourlong guided tour meets at 3 p.m. in the Robinson Atrium and will show attendees the role J.J. Haverty played in the museum’s foundation.

Also available on this free day is an open studio postcard workshop in the Anne Cox Chambers Wing Lobby. Visitors will use collage and image-transfer techniques to create postcards inspired by works from the High’s collection. Sessions run from 10 a.m.-noon and 2-4 p.m. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 21. Free. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4400, high.org/event/access-for-all-october-2026 The High Museum of Art hosts High Frequency Fridays where the museum stays open late and attendees can check out the exhibits, listen to music and sip on cocktails. (Courtesy of Raftermen) Halloween celebrations Teens and adults can head to the High Museum for celebrations rounding out the institution’s birth month. Teen Highlight: Centennial Halloween will provide an opportunity for teenagers to enjoy art activities, music and performances. The Friday before Halloween, adults can wear their best costumes for a Halloween party at the High.